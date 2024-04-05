'A bad look': Attorney accuses Fani Willis of committing a felony. Meanwhile, her lover may be held in contempt of court.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her lover are in hot water once again.

Willis has been accused of illegally recording a phone conversation. Nathan Wade, who was up until last month the special prosecutor in former President Donald Trump's Georgia election interference case, faces contempt of court proceedings in his divorce case.

Quick recap

Willis, who recently described herself as the "face of the feminist movement," has been scrutinized for months over accusations of "systematic misconduct" and various other improprieties. The troubles effectively began for Willis when Ashleigh Merchant, an attorney for Trump codefendant Michael Roman, filed a Jan. 8 motion to disqualify claiming she was ethically compromised by her "improper, clandestine personal relationship" with Wade.

Willis hired Wade the day after he filed for divorce from his wife, Jocelyn Wade. Willis and Wade's relationship allegedly preceded the appointment by at least several months.

Subsequent motions to disqualify Willis accused her of prejudicing potential jurors with her racially charged commentary, misusing public monies, conflict of interest, coordinating with the Biden White House, giving Wade preferential treatment, and of possibly running afoul of the federal racketeering statute.

Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee ruled on March 15 that Willis could continue overseeing the prosecution of the case so long as Wade resigned his post as special prosecutor — which he ultimately did. McAfee did, however, blast Willis for the "unprofessional manner of [her] testimony during the evidentiary hearing," her "bad choices," her "tremendous lapse in judgment," and her "legally improper" remarks.

McAfee cleared Trump and several of his codefendants to appeal his ruling to the Georgia Court of Appeals. They formally did so last week. The court has fewer than 45 days to make up its mind.

While it's unclear whether disqualification is still on the table, it's clear Willis could still be held accountable for other alleged improprieties.

The phone call

Christopher Kachouroff, the attorney representing Trump codefendant Harrison Floyd in the Georgia case, accused Willis Tuesday of illegally recording a phone call with one of his Maryland-based colleagues.

Kachouroff told legal analyst Phil Holloway, "[Willis] did reach out to us, one of my colleagues in Maryland, and was rude, abrupt with him on the phone — and he was dealing with the Maryland case and I was dealing with the Georgia case — and she ended up recording him."

Kachouroff underscored that Maryland is a two-party consent state. Newsweek noted that Maryland is one of 11 states with a two-party consent requirement.

Under Maryland's Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Act, it is a criminal offense to record a conversation without the consent of all involved parties. Any person who does so is "guilty of a felony and is subject to imprisonment for not more than 5 years or a fine of not more than $10,000, or both."

"So are you saying that she illegally recorded a phone call?" asked Holloway.

"Oh yeah," replied Kachouroff. "It's a felony in Maryland."

Floyd shared the relevant excerpt of the interview to X, writing, "She is a DEI thug with a law license. Will anyone in GA stand up to her?"

Floyd, a former Marine and martial arts instructor, was a senior staffer for Trump's 2020 campaign who ran Black Voices for Trump. He was indicted in Georgia on charges of racketeering, conspiracy to solicit false statements, and influencing witnesses. Floyd has pleaded not guilty.

In a subsequent post on X, Floyd shared a screenshot of an Aug. 29, 2023, article published in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that referenced a phone call Willis had recorded.

"Willis' office provided the Atlanta Journal-Constitution with a recording of a phone call Willis made that same day to attorney Carlos J.R. Salvado, who is Floyd's attorney in an unrelated criminal case in federal court in Maryland," reported the Journal-Constitution. "In the call, she explained that she had sent a representative to meet with Floyd at the jail when he turned himself in. Willis told Salvado that Floyd was offered a consent bond at that time, but he refused it."

Floyd wrote in a Thursday post on X, "I don't want to put a black woman in Jail. But if [Fani Willis] does not recuse herself from this case by noon on Monday, I may have no other choice than to pursue all lawful remedies. Make Fulton Great Again."

Holloway responded, "I suspect Maryland law applies here. I know for a fact it's unusual and unprofessional for a lawyer to record a call with another lawyer. Whether or not it's a crime is for Maryland to decide but regardless it's a bad look."

Newsweek reached out to Willis' office for comment but appears not to have received a reply.

Possible contempt of court

Nathan Wade may have resigned from Trump's Georgia case, but he appears altogether unable to avoid controversy.

Jocelyn Wade, the former Trump prosecutor's ex-wife, filed contempt of court proceedings against Willis' lover with the Superior Court of Cobb County on Wednesday, reported WAGA-TV.

According to the court filing, the now-divorced couple agreed earlier this year that Nathan Wade would pay for his estranged wife's medical expenses until further order of the court.

Jocelyn Wade is now apparently in urgent need of medical procedures, "namely an endoscopy, colonoscopy, and ultrasound, due to severe physical symptoms she has been enduring," which "have significantly impacted her ability to consume most foods, leading to a substantial weight loss."

The filing claims Jocelyn Wade has notified the former Trump prosecutor of her desperate need for these procedures as well as the need for prepayment in the amount of $4,400. The trouble is that Nathan Wade has allegedly "failed and neglected to fulfill his obligation under the Temporary Order to cover these necessary healthcare costs."

The filing further suggests that Jocelyn Wade has been unable to front the cash for the procedure because she has been helping pay for her daughter's living expenses, whom Nathan Wade allegedly cut off on the day her rent came due.

Regarding their respective expenses, Nathan Wade allegedly told both his son and his daughter to "get the money from your mother."

According to the filing, Nathan Wade's "multiple, willful failures to comply with the terms of the Temporary Order and Agreement constitutes contempt of court."

Newsweek, which pressed Wade for comment, indicated the prospect Wade may be slapped with a contempt of court charge may also blow back on Willis.

