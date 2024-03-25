Fani Willis calls herself 'the face of the feminist movement,' brags about her unrepentance — then sends Trump a message

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis hasn't learned her lesson.

After an embarrassing spectacle that probed how Willis' personal decisions may have impugned her election interference case — resulting in Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee publicly scolding her — Willis is not done talking about her prosecution of former President Donald Trump and his co-defendants.

At an Easter event in Atlanta on Saturday, Willis said the hearings over her potential disqualification did not slow down the case.

"While that was going on, we were writing responsive briefs, we were still doing the case in a way that it needed to be done. I don't feel like we’ve been slowed down at all," she told CNN.

"I do think there are efforts to slow down this train," she continued, "but the train is coming."

Willis described those hearings as "noise" and a "distraction." Those hearings, however, were anything but a "distraction."

Instead, they were vital to ensuring that the rights of the defendants in the election interference case are not being violated by a zealous prosecutor. Indeed, Judge McAfee by no means exonerated Willis.

And yet, Willis bragged to CNN about not having done "anything that's illegal" — a low standard for a powerful prosecutor.

"I don't feel like my reputation needs to be reclaimed. Let's say for the record: I am not embarrassed by anything I've done," she told CNN. "You know, I guess my greatest crime is I had a relationship with a man, but that's not something that I find embarrassing in any way. And I know that I have not done anything that's illegal."

Also during the interview, Willis described herself as "the face of the feminist movement" and the "face of women."

"I feel more loved, actually. I've gotten a lot of support from women — that surprised me. I wasn't thinking that I was gonna be the face of women — women of every nationality," she said.

Willis later added, "I'll tell you this: Especially African-American women, who will just say, 'We are so proud. You are such a great representative of us.' But I would be lying to say it's only African-American women. I have had Caucasian women, Asian women, Indian women — I didn't think I was the face of the feminist movement, but somehow I became it.

"I feel like women feel like women are treated differently when they're professionals. And they're proud to see someone that is strong and trying to do the right job, certainly flawed like every human being is flawed. My father has a saying, 'Only one perfect man walked the face of the Earth, and they crucified him,'" she continued. "I am not a perfect human being, but what I am is a hard-working human being, and a human being that loves the community I serve and who understands this seat does not belong to me, it belongs to the people. And as long as I'm here, I'm going to try to do the job in a way that's honorable."

With that view of herself, one wonders how her head fits through the courtroom door.

