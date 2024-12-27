Fani Willis may have to testify before Georgia Senate for alleged misconduct in Trump case

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis may still have to answer for her alleged misconduct in the Georgia case against President-elect Donald Trump.



Last week, Willis was disqualified from the case that accused Trump of attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The court decided to remove Willis from the case, citing an "appearance of impropriety" due to her affair with special prosecutor Nathan Wade.

Wade, hired by Willis, stepped down from the case after the affair was exposed.

"After carefully considering the trial court's findings in its order, we conclude that it erred by failing to disqualify DA Willis and her office," the appeals court determined.

Willis intends to appeal the court's decision.

In August, a Republican-led Georgia Senate committee subpoenaed Willis, seeking her testimony as part of its investigation into her alleged misconduct.

However, Willis' attorney, former Georgia Gov. Roy Barnes (D), contended that the Senate committee lacked the authority to compel her testimony. He further claimed that the subpoenas were overly broad and unrelated to legislative needs.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Shukura Ingram filed an order Monday ruling that the state Senate can subpoena Willis. Additionally, Willis was instructed that if she would like to submit arguments against the subpoenas, she must wait to do so until January 13.

Barnes told the Associated Press, "We believe the ruling is wrong and will appeal."

Georgia's current legislative term is slated to end on January 13, effectively terminating the Senate committee currently investigating Willis. However, Sen. Greg Dolezal (R) stated he will file legislation to reopen the committee for the 2025 session.

"We'll see you soon, Madam D.A.," Dolezal wrote in a post on X.

Georgia Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones (R) stated, "The Senate will not back down in its fight for accountability of taxpayer dollars."

"The Senate will continue to fight for transparency and accountability," Jones continued. "DA Willis's refusal to come before the committee is unacceptable and addressing these issues to require accountability will be a priority for the Senate."

State Senator Bill Cowsert (R) said, “Our hearings have revealed serious prosecutorial misconduct, and legislative remedies are needed. I look forward to finishing our investigation and passing legislation that restores confidence in the criminal justice system.”

Defense attorney Ashleigh Merchant, who represented Trump co-defendant Mike Roman and brought the initial motion to recuse Willis, predicted that Willis will likely face a Department of Justice investigation for her actions.

"I would be shocked if she wasn't investigated by the new Justice Department," Merchant told the Daily Caller News Foundation.