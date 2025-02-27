FBI in New York buried 'thousands of pages' of Epstein secrets: AG Bondi

On Thursday, BlazeTV's Liz Wheeler, host of The Liz Wheeler Show, obtained exclusive access to a binder containing files on Jeffrey Epstein that have been long hidden from the public. Wheeler obtained the binder during a meeting at the White House.

The contents revealed that the FBI apparently buried thousands of files, refusing to turn them over to the Trump administration, which had promised to release the information to the American people.

'The FBI never disclosed the existence of these files.'

Within the binder Blaze Media obtained was a Thursday letter written by Attorney General Pam Bondi to FBI Director Kash Patel, detailing her discovery that many documents had been withheld from her office.

"Before you came into office, I requested the full and complete files related to Jeffrey Epstein," she stated.

Bondi explained that she received roughly 200 pages of documents in return, noting that they "consisted primarily of flight logs, Epstein's list of contacts, and a list of victims' names and phone numbers."

She said the FBI repeatedly assured her that she had received the full set of documents.

However, a source later revealed to Bondi that many more documents had been withheld.

"Late yesterday, I learned from a source that the FBI Field Office in New York was in possession of thousands of pages of documents related to the investigation and indictment of Epstein," she continued. "Despite my repeated requests, the FBI never disclosed the existence of these files."

"When you and I spoke yesterday, you were just as surprised as I was to learn this new information," Bondi wrote, referring to Patel.

She noted that the FBI has agreed to hand over the remainder of the documents by 8:00 a.m. on Friday.

Bondi vowed to protect Epstein's victims in her office's release of the information. Further, she directed Patel to investigate why the information had been withheld.

"The Epstein Files: Phase 1" binder obtained by Blaze Media contained a contact list belonging to the late financier.

President Donald Trump was one of the names listed in Epstein's contact list. However, the discovery of Trump's name in Epstein's address book was not surprising, as he, along with a number of other celebrities, had previously been listed in court documents.

A 1997 address book belonging to Epstein listed the contact information of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.; news anchor Chris Cuomo's wife, Cristina Greeven; actress Morgan Fairchild; and investor Carl Icahn, the New York Post reported.

Liz Wheeler of BlazeTV's "The Liz Wheeler Show" speculated that the real information, including Epstein's client list, could potentially be found in the hidden documents that the FBI plans to turn over to Bondi in the morning.

On Thursday, Bondi announced the Department of Justice's plan to release the Epstein files soon, warning the public that their contents were "pretty sick."

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) expressed her disappointment with the initial drop, stating that it was not the "information" the public requested.

"I nor the task force were given or reviewed the Epstein documents being released today… A NY Post story just revealed that the documents will simply be Epstein's phonebook," she wrote in a post on X. "THIS IS NOT WHAT WE OR THE AMERICAN PEOPLE ASKED FOR and a complete disappointment.

"GET US THE INFORMATION WE ASKED FOR!" Luna demanded.

The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

Editor's note: This article was updated to explain how Blaze Media obtained a copy of attorney general Bondi's letter and Epstein file binder.

