FBI downplayed support for 'Kneel Team Six' agents who kneeled with BLM, according to docs obtained by Heritage Oversight

The Heritage Oversight Project exposed efforts by the Federal Bureau of Investigation to downplay its support for agents who publicly kneeled with Black Lives Matter protesters against police.

Mike Howell, the executive director of the Oversight Project, spoke to Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck about the revelations from documents his organization obtained about the FBI agents referred to as "Kneel Team Six."

'It wasn't just this isolated incident of a liberal sect of the FBI. No, it was approved and sanctioned by the FBI brass in their reaction to it.'

Howell explained how some FBI agents, whom he said were predominately female, had kneeled in solidarity during a BLM riot in Washington, D.C., in 2020.

"Think about how outrageous that is. The FBI is supposed to be the top legal arm in this country, and here they are in the midst of the country burning down, in front of everybody's eyes, kneeling in solidarity with the rioters," said Howell.



"This garnered some traction on social media and elsewhere and some of the pictures are absolutely outrageous. You have a woman in there who clearly can't pass any sort of physical fitness test. It's just a terrible look for the FBI," he explained.

The Oversight Project sued the FBI in 2020 for the release of documents related to the incident and published some of the findings on Monday.

"It wasn't just this isolated incident of a liberal sect of the FBI. No, it was approved and sanctioned by the FBI brass in their reaction to it," he said.

Howell said the FBI tried to downplay the incident as an act of de-escalation and not to show solidarity with rioters, but the documents published by the Oversight Project show that the agents were rewarded for their outrageous behavior.

"They were greeted with gift cards, rewards, promotions, all praise from the tippity-top of the brass, including Director Christopher Wray," said Howell.

He also suggested that the disappearance of a viral video on TikTok about the incident pointed to possible measures taken by the FBI to prevent the public from seeing what happened.

"You have elements potentially of what screams of a cover-up," he concluded.



The FBI declined a request for comment from Blaze News.

Here's part of the Howell interview with Glenn Beck:

.@Heritage's @MHowellTweets reveals just how deep the FBI's support of BLM went during the 2020 riots. A lawsuit uncovered that the agents dubbed "Kneel Team Six" didn't take a knee as a "de-escalation tactic":



"The FBI ended up REWARDING these agents...They were greeted with… pic.twitter.com/bmv1RX6vZm

— Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) October 22, 2024

