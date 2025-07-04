Stephen Miller-backed group files lawsuit accusing Dodgers of discrimination through DEI policies

The public relations woes of the Los Angeles Dodgers continue to worsen as they face a federal civil rights complaint that their diversity, equity, and inclusion policies are in violation of discrimination laws.

The reigning baseball world champions have been criticized by many on the left for not speaking out against immigration raids in Los Angeles because so many of the team's fans are Latino, and especially Mexican-American.

'Our mission is to create a culture where diverse voices and experiences are valued, our people feel empowered by their connections to each other, and the Team and all employees feel they can succeed.'

Now the team is facing a lawsuit from America First Legal accusing them of unlawful discrimination through policies meant to benefit minorities. AFL says the Dodgers "appear to be engaging in similar unlawful DEI practices by allowing race, color, and sex to motivate employment decisions," which they say are in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

The lawsuit cites programs that benefit Asian Americans, Black Americans, and Latinos. As part of the evidence for its claim, the group cited the team's mission statement.

"Our mission is to create a culture where diverse voices and experiences are valued, our people feel empowered by their connections to each other, and the Team and all employees feel they can succeed," it reads.

The AFL was founded in 2021 by Stephen Miller, who has since been named White House deputy chief of staff. It is meant to combat progressive policies through the power of the courts.

The complaint was filed at the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Monday and also names Guggenheim Partners, the ownership group of the team.

RELATED: LA Dodgers say they blocked ICE agents at stadium after campaign to pressure team to condemn deportations

At least one local news outlet is accusing Miller of acting in a retaliatory fashion against the Dodgers over the controversy about ICE raids and rioting. The team had said that it stopped ICE agents from using the stadium, but DHS contradicted that claim, leading many to suspect that the Dodgers were trying to appease their critics on the left.

The lawsuit was first reported on Wednesday by the Athletic.

The team has declined to comment about the lawsuit, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!