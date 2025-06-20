DHS, LA Dodgers give conflicting stories about ICE agents at Dodger Stadium

It has been a whirlwind week for the Los Angeles Dodgers, culminating in a battle of words with federal authorities.

Last Friday, Dodgers star pitcher Clayton Kershaw protested the team's Pride Night by writing a Bible verse on the front of his hat. On Saturday, a singer named Nezza purposely defied the organization's requests and sang the national anthem in Spanish.

As a consortium of fans have urged the Dodgers to take a stand and support illegal immigrants living in their city, the team seemingly extended an olive branch to those supporters on Thursday.

'This had nothing to do with the Dodgers.'

The Dodgers were rumored to be planning an announcement on Thursday, finally revealing their support for illegal immigrants and anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement protests. At least one reporter told Blaze News the reporter was expecting an announcement on that general topic.

Protesters announced they were ready for mass mobilization in defiance of ICE agents just after 10 a.m. At about 11:30 a.m., DHS agents were spotted near Gate E of Dodger Stadium.

Just after 12 p.m. local time, the Dodgers posted on X, claiming they had denied ICE agents access to their parking lots.

"This morning, ICE agents came to Dodger Stadium and requested permission to access the parking lots," the team wrote. "They were denied entry to the grounds by the organization. Tonight’s game will be played as scheduled."

However, the DHS said ICE agents were never even there.

Less than an hour after the team's post, the DHS sent Blaze News a statement from Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin, stating the presence of her department had "nothing to do with the Dodgers."

"CBP vehicles were in the stadium parking lot very briefly, unrelated to any operation or enforcement," McLaughlin said, mirroring a post the agency put out on social media.

Just after 1:39 p.m., ICE denied even being at the location. "False. We were never there," the agency said in response to the Dodgers' claim.

Not a peep was heard from either side after this. Representatives from the Dodgers did not respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

When pressed for more details, DHS representatives simply linked to their previously mentioned social media posts. The MLB Players Association did not respond to Blaze News' requests for comment either.

The Dodgers' response is unlikely to please either side, but pressure continues to mount from illegal immigration supporters.

As Fox 11 LA reported, at least one nonprofit said it will encourage Latinos to avoid Dodgers games.

"We're going to hit them in their pockets. And so that's why we're asking the Latino and our allies in L.A. not to go to any more Dodger games until the Dodgers invest in our community and our Latino community, immediately, that they take a stand and say something on behalf of the Dodger fans everywhere, for L.A. Latinos," Raul Claros told Fox 11, representing Latino Coalition L.A.

Los Angeles' professional soccer team, LAFC, also gave a statement, joining in on the trend of conflating legal and illegal immigration.

"LAFC believes the true strength of our community, our city, is feeling fear and uncertainty. LAFC stands shoulder to shoulder with all members of our community," the team said, per Fox 11.

Even Dodgers player Kike Hernandez posted a message about the issue on his Instagram page.

Standing in front a sign that said, "Born & Raised," Hernandez wrote, "I may not be Born & Raised, but this city adopted me as one of their own."

"I cannot stand to see our community being violated, profiled, abused and ripped apart. ALL people deserve to be treated with respect, dignity and human rights," Hernandez added.

Strangely, the team has previously embraced the DHS, hosting Deputy Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to throw out a first pitch in 2015.

It does seem that the team's activism is a nonstop roller coaster. Later on Thursday evening, the team hosted a race-based celebrity softball game.

