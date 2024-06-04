FBI, DHS, US Navy, and TSA celebrate Pride Month

As government entities and corporations celebrate the LGBT movement in June by recognizing so-called Pride Month, the FBI and other government entities have joined the chorus.

"At the #FBI, we know that diversity makes us stronger. During #PrideMonth, the FBI celebrates our #LGBTQIA+ colleagues’ contributions to our country and our mission," an FBI post on X declares.

'This Pride Month, we thank LGBTQ+ Service members for their contributions to our national security.'

While Blaze News has previously noted that the Defense Department posted about Pride Month, the Navy has shared a post that reads, "Charting a course for equality. Celebrate with the #USNavy this #PrideMonth!"

The Air Force and Space Force both retweeted a post from Defense Sec. Lloyd Austin's that reads, "This Pride Month, we thank LGBTQ+ Service members for their contributions to our national security. As Secretary of Defense, I remain dedicated to making sure that our LGBTQ personnel across the Joint Force can continue to serve with dignity and respect. We applaud your service – and thank your spouses and families who help make that service possible."

The Transportation Security Administration hoisted what appears to be a progress Pride flag outside of its headquarters.

"Each #PrideMonth, we have the incredible opportunity to honor & celebrate our LGBTQI+ workforce. Today, Deputy Administrator Canevari & TSA Pride raised the pride flag outside of @TSA HQ to show our support for & solidarity with this community. Our diversity makes us stronger," TSA Administrator David Pekoske tweeted.

The Department of Homeland Security also posted about Pride Month: "June marks Pride Month, a time to celebrate the many contributions of our LGBTQIA+ workforce and stand with the community – our community – throughout the month and every day. #WeAreDHS #Pride2024"

