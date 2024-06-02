LGBTQ Pride Month posts from Sesame Street, National Weather Service, Defense Department ignite uproar: 'I DON'T want this s**t!'

LGBTQ Pride Month kicked off on Saturday. To celebrate the entire month dedicated to the members of the LGBTQ community, organizations and brands shared LGBTQ Pride posts on social media. There were several controversial social media posts that struck a nerve, including ones by government agencies and Sesame Street.

Sesame Street

The official Sesame Street social media account posted: "Happy #PrideMonth from Sesame Street! Today and every day, we celebrate and uplift the LGBTQIA+ members of our community. Together, let’s build a world where every person and family feels loved and welcomed for who they are."

There were hundreds of responses countering the Sesame Street account promoting LGBTQ to small children.

Novelist Frank J. Fleming: "Perhaps I’m old-fashioned, but I’m not really sure preschoolers need to know and celebrate variant sexual lusts."

Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon: "The target audience for Sesame Street is children between the ages of 2 and 5."

Department of Defense

The Department of Defense wrote: "Pride Month is a time to come together to honor the contributions of LGBTQ+ service members. We are committed to ensuring and promoting an atmosphere of dignity and respect for all civilian and military personnel."

U.S. Air Force veteran Buzz Patterson: "I want you mfer’s to be the military again. I want the best generals (we don’t have them) and a joint force that fights with lethality. I DON’T want this s**t! I’ve earned the right to say that. Focus!"

An X user: "Two major wars going on, instability everywhere, and this is your focus."

Another user: "Your account is a disgrace to our country. Delete it."



Another X user: "You guys spend more time honoring the alphabet crew than you do honoring veterans. What a shame."

National Weather Service

The National Weather Service stated: "Let us Reflect, Empower and Unite together this Pride Month as we celebrate the diversity of the NWS family! Their skills and perspectives allow us to meet our mission of protecting a diverse nation."

After getting slammed in the replies, the National Weather Service began hiding dozens of replies.

The weather agency said, "As a reminder, the NWS has established posting policies and reserves the right to hide postings that are inconsistent with them. It is our policy to hide any post/reply that violates the items below."

Veterans Affairs

The official Veterans Affairs X social media account said: "This Pride Month — and every day — VA openly and proudly recognizes the more than one million LGBTQ+ Veterans that have served this nation. We thank each and every one of them — and every person who has donned the uniform — for their service and sacrifice."

Numerous commentators noted that June is Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Awareness Month.

White House

President Joe Biden's White House declared: "Happy Pride Month! This month and every month, our Administration celebrates the extraordinary courage of LGBTQI+ people and proudly stands with them in the fight for equality, justice, and inclusion."

Last June, Biden hosted the largest-ever White House LGBTQ Pride celebration in history to celebrate "America’s LGBTQ families."

On Friday, President Biden proclaimed June 2024 to be "Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex Pride Month."

"I call upon the people of the United States to recognize the achievements of the LGBTQI+ community, to celebrate the great diversity of the American people, and to wave their flags of pride high," Biden declared.

Biden continued, "To the entire LGBTQI+ community — and especially transgender children — please know that your President and my entire Administration have your back. We see you for who you are: made in the image of God and deserving of dignity, respect, and support."

However, Biden had a much different opinion in 2008.

Biden was asked if he supported gay marriage during the 2008 vice presidential debate and he replied, "No. Barack Obama nor I support redefining from a civil side what constitutes marriage. We do not support that."

