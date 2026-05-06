'Multiple people' taken into custody as FBI RAIDS top Virginia Democrat's offices over alleged corruption

On Wednesday, Federal Bureau of Investigation agents were seen carrying boxes out of the offices of Democratic Virginia state Sen. Louise Lucas, a powerful ally of Gov. Abigail Spanberger (D).

A SWAT team also raided a cannabis dispensary located next to the Lucas offices in Portsmouth, according to a Fox News report. Lucas is known for owning several dispensary businesses and had previously been accused of selling illegal marijuana products.

She told Fox she did not know what the investigation was about.

The FBI confirmed 10 locations were being served with court-authorized criminal warrants. The federal investigation appears to be related to alleged illegal marijuana sales as well as alleged political corruption.

“Multiple people” were taken into custody at the dispensary, according to Fox.

"There is no threat to public safety. This is an ongoing investigation, and no further information is publicly available at this time," the FBI added in a statement.

Lucas is the president pro tempore of the state Senate and had previously referred to President Donald Trump as a "fascist" while pushing a gerrymander in the state that would likely lead to more Democratic seats in U.S. Congress.

She arrived at her offices and watched as the raid continued. She told Fox she did not know what the investigation was about.

When a WTKR-TV reporter approached her vehicle during the FBI raid, she drove away without comment.

The Cannabis Outlet store has been owned by Lucas since it opened in 2021. The 82-year-old is a Portsmouth native and was first elected to the Virginia state Senate in 1991. She is also in charge of the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee.

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She is known for her fiery and foul-mouthed presence on social media.

"How about you all stay focused on the fascist in the White House and let us handle redistricting in Virginia," she said in a post from Jan. 2025.

"[President] Donald Trump has s**t for brains and it oozes out of his mouth," she added in a separate post on Sept. 11, 2024.

This is a developing story.

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