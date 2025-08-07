FBI to locate 'derelict' Democrats who fled Texas, GOP senator says

While Democratic lawmakers dig their heels in over a redistricting vote, the Trump administration is working to rein them in.

The FBI has agreed to work alongside Texas law enforcement to locate the dozens of Democrat state legislators who fled the Lone Star State, according to Republican U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (Texas).

In recent days, Texas Democrats have scattered across the United States in order to avoid a vote on redistricting congressional districts. Cornyn said these "rogue legislators" are ultimately avoiding their "constitutional duties," prompting a federal response.

"I am proud to announce that Director Kash Patel has approved my request for the FBI to assist state and local law enforcement in locating runaway Texas House Democrats," Cornyn said in a statement Thursday.

Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

"I thank President Trump and Director Patel for supporting and swiftly acting on my call for the federal government to hold these supposed lawmakers accountable for fleeing Texas," Cornyn added. "We cannot allow these rogue legislators to avoid their constitutional responsibilities."

Blaze News reached out to the FBI, but the bureau ultimately declined to comment.

Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas also weighed in, confirming that the FBI will be working alongside law enforcement to track down the "derelict Democrats."

"Texas DPS and the FBI are tracking down the derelict Democrats," Abbott said Thursday in a post on X. "They will be taken directly to the Texas Capitol. Those who received benefits for skipping a vote face removal from office and potential bribery charges. In Texas, there are consequences for your actions."

