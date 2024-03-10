FDNY boss threatens to 'hunt' down firefighters who booed NY AG Letitia James, cheered Trump at ceremony: Leaked email

New York Attorney General Letitia James was booed by firefighters during a promotion ceremony last week. Now, an FDNY boss has threatened to "hunt" down firefights who jeered James while cheering for former President Donald Trump, according to a leaked email.

James was invited to speak at a New York Fire Department promotion ceremony held on Thursday that honored Rev. Pamela Holmes – the FDNY's second female chaplain and the first black woman to hold the title. The event was held at the Christian Cultural Center's Brooklyn Campus.

As James walked to the podium, she was greeted with a chorus of boos from the FDNY members in the audience.

James told the firefighters, "Oh, come on, we're in a house of God."

The jeering of James continued.

Using hand motions, James instructed the firefighters to "simmer down."

The boos continued as the N.Y. AG spoke.

Some members of the audience started to chant: "Trump! Trump! Trump!"

The passionate sneering of James stemmed from James targeting Trump in a civil fraud case that resulted in a New York judge ordering the former president to pay $355 million.

However, an FDNY boss is now threatening to hunt down the firefighters who taunted James, according to a leaked email.

The New York Post reported, "FDNY Chief of Department John Hodges fired off an email to other agency honchos warning a reckoning led by the department’s Bureau of Investigation and Trials was coming over the chorus of boos and chants of 'Trump' that James received at Thursday’s event."

"BITS is investigating this, so they will figure out who the members are,” Hodges wrote in an email to FDNY leadership sent out on Saturday, according to the outlet.

“I recommend they come forward," Hodges recommended, before he threatened, "I have been told by the commissioner it will be better for them if they come forward and we don’t have to hunt them down."

"The [deputy chiefs] shall direct the captain of the company to make a list of those who come forward and send it directly to [FDNY operations]. I realize members might not come forward but they should know that there is clear video of the entire incident and they will be contacted by BITS if they don’t," the email reportedly read.



FDNY spokesman Jim Long attempted to downplay the report, and told Fox News on Sunday, "Nobody is hunting anyone down. We’re looking into those who clearly broke department regulations. It has nothing to do with politics. It’s about professionalism at an official event held in a house of worship."

An anonymous FDNY retiree allegedly told the Post, "It was a political stunt for the city to have the AG there. When it backfired, they sent their fascist pit bulls after guys for exercising their First Amendment rights. Most were off-duty and not in FDNY uniform."

Harvard Law professor emeritus and criminal law attorney Alan Dershowitz told the Post, "Firefighters have an absolute constitutional right to boo the attorney general, and the government has no power to punish them for it. So efforts to get the names of the booers is an effort by the government to chill free speech and is unconstitutional."

The Uniformed Fire Officers Association advised members to follow FDNY regulations, but to contact the UFOA for legal representation if they are targeted by the investigation.

