Federal judge shuts down Trump order for mass layoffs during government shutdown

President Donald Trump's order for mass layoffs of federal workers was temporarily halted by a federal judge who said the administration was acting out of political motivation.

Susan Illston, a U.S. district court judge for the Northern District of California, sided on Wednesday with two unions that filed a lawsuit against the layoffs.

'It has a human cost. It's a human cost that cannot be tolerated.'

It's been 15 days since the government shut down.

Illston accused the Trump administration of taking advantage of the "lapse in government spending and government functioning" and acting as if "all bets are off" and "the laws don't apply to them anymore."

Attorneys representing the administration said they would only address procedural questions about jurisdiction.

"You're not making any statement concerning the government’s position on the merits ... whether the [reductions in force] are legal?" Illston asked.

"Not today, your honor," DOJ attorney Elizabeth Hedges replied.

The temporary restraining order halts the mass layoffs planned to be announced by the president on Friday.

"It's very much ready, fire, aim on most of these programs, and it has a human cost. It's a human cost that cannot be tolerated," Illston said.

"I believe that the plaintiffs will demonstrate, ultimately, that what's being done here is both illegal and is in excess of authority," she added.

Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland praised the ruling in a post on social media.

"A judge just confirmed what has been obvious: Trump's firings of federal workers are politically motivated and likely ILLEGAL," Van Hollen wrote.

"He is weaponizing his shutdown to terrorize federal workers and deprive Americans of the services they provide," he added. "These RIFs should be permanently reversed."

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt blamed Democrats for the layoffs in previous comments.

"Unfortunately, because the Democrats shut down the government, the president has directed his cabinet, and the Office of Management and Budget is working with agencies across the board to identify where cuts can me made," Leavitt said. "And we believe that layoffs are imminent. They are unfortunately a consequence of this government shutdown."

Illston was nominated by former President Bill Clinton.

