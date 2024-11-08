FEMA investigating stunning report that hurricane relief workers were ordered to skip houses with pro-Trump signs

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said it is looking into a shocking report that one of its officials had ordered relief workers to skip homes that were displaying pro-Trump signs.

The Daily Wire first documented the accusations based on multiple workers who said that supervisor Marn’i Washington gave a verbal order to avoid Trump homes. It also obtained documents that corroborated the claims.

'It’s almost unbelievable to think that somebody in the federal government would think that’s okay.'

“Trump sign no entry per leadership," read one entry in the government system reviewed by the Wire.

Washington reportedly made the order as workers were canvassing neighborhoods in Lake Placid, Florida, to sign up residents for federal aid over damage from Hurricane Milton in October and November.

“I know they’re short-staffed, I thought we could go help and make a difference,” said one of the employees quoted in the Wire report. “When we got there we were told to discriminate against people. It’s almost unbelievable to think that somebody in the federal government would think that’s okay.”

The report said the district affected by Washington's order voted by 70% to back President-elect Donald Trump in the election.

“I volunteered to help disaster victims, not discriminate against them,” the employee continued. “It didn’t matter if people were black, white, Hispanic, for Trump, for Harris. Everyone deserves the same amount of help.”

Other messages in the government system read, “Per leadership no stop Trump flag,” “Trump sign,” and “Trump sign, no contact per leadership.”

FEMA told the Wire that it was investigating the claims.

“We are aware of it and we are taking action at this moment regarding the situation that you’re talking about," said Washington’s FEMA supervisor, Chad Hershey.

The Wire also obtained a complaint made to FEMA about the alleged incident.

“This behavior raises significant concerns of discrimination against United States citizens because of their political views,” the complaint read. “These actions not only undermine the integrity of our agency and create a hostile work environment for those who may hold differing political beliefs but they also threaten the very democracy of our country.”

FEMA had been previously criticized for what many said was a slow and incompetent response to a major natural disaster that struck mainly Republican-majority states and counties.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!