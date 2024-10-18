FEMA gets mocked into oblivion over video showing hurricane relief efforts: 'This right here is why government doesn't work'

The Federal Emergency Management Agency was mocked and ridiculed on social media after U.S. Customs and Border Protection posted a video meant to promote the agency's hurricane aid efforts.

The video shows government workers lined up to clear out logs from a residence as a chainsaw can be heard in the background.

'What the f*** am I watching?... This right here is why government doesn't work and can't solve problems.'

"Along with our partners at @FEMA, we will continue with disaster recovery as a result of Hurricane Milton. The safety of the American people is our top priority," the tweet read.

The video quickly went viral on social media after critics pointed out that having 14 government workers standing around to clear out logs was one of the least efficient ways to get the work done.

"And every single one of these people is drawing a full salary, pension benefits and medical benefits. While getting almost nothing done. Imagine that," responded author Mike Adams.

"Is it just me or is this an insane waste of resources? Put the @cbp officers on the border to stop #fentynal and hire some folks with chainsaws -- what am I missing?!" replied Leland Vittert of NewsNation.

"We can get 14 federal officers to move an 18-inch log, but we can't get one Secret Service Agent to check out a sloped roof. Sadly, that tracks," said Virginia Kruta of the Daily Wire.

"What the f*** am I watching? A couple of wheelbarrows, and you could do the same job with three or four guys. This right here is why government doesn't work and can't solve problems," read another tweet.

"The U.S. Customs & Border [Protection] agency in action. This has to be a troll right? How many personnel are standing there moving one log at a time down the line? How many hours did this take? Are you punking us right now," asked another user.

FEMA and the greater government effort to help hurricane victims has been under much scrutiny, especially on social media. In one instance, a National Guard helicopter flew far too close to private aid efforts and blew tents over, leading to a PR disaster.

Rumors that FEMA is using the hurricane as an excuse to seize land from homeowners led to false reports that armed militia members were "hunting" government workers. Aid efforts were shut down temporarily, and one man was arrested for allegedly making threats.

