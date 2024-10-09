National Guard helicopter crew grounded for flying low over hurricane relief depot and scattering supplies

The North Carolina National Guard is investigating an incident caught on video in which one of their helicopters flew too low over hurricane relief volunteer tents and scattered their supplies.

The Black Hawk helicopter crew has been grounded as part of the investigation.

'This actually happened to a distribution site we supplied in WNC. Make it make sense please.'

A Guard official said that the UH-60 helicopter crew was delivering generators when they flew too close to tents in Burnsville on Sunday.

“The crew immediately identified the situation, aborted the landing for safety reasons, and departed the area," said the official.

Officials said they were investigating the incident and are working with the aid organization to “assess the level of damage caused by the rotor wash.”

The aid organization was the United Cajun Navy, which tweeted about the incident and implied that it might have been intentional.

"Y'all, we're trying really hard to stay out of the conspiracy space, but some people aren't making it easy. This actually happened to a distribution site we supplied in WNC. Make it make sense please," the group posted, with video of the incident.

That missive garnered more than 5.1 million views.

United Cajun Navy Vice President Brian Trascher confirmed the investigation in a comment to Blaze News.

"We are grateful for the Swift actions taken by the National Guard and anxiously await the results of the investigation," said Trascher.

He also appeared on "The Glenn Beck Program" and described what the UCN knew about the incident.

Locals in the areas worst affected by Hurricane Helene have accused the federal government of stalling aid efforts, and some have even accused the federal government of impeding private aid organizations.

