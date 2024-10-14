FEMA temporarily paused aid efforts in North Carolina after arrest over report of armed militia 'hunting' aid workers

Workers with the Federal Emergency Management Agency were forced to temporarily pause their aid efforts over the weekend after a report of armed militia members "hunting" aid workers.

Ashe County Sheriff Phil Howell said in a statement Sunday that FEMA had paused operations on Saturday over reported threats. The Washington Post obtained an email detailing the reported threats.

'It was determined Parsons acted alone and there were no truckloads of militia.'

“FEMA has advised all federal responders Rutherford County, N.C., to stand down and evacuate the county immediately. The message stated that National Guard troops ‘had come across x2 trucks of armed militia saying there were out hunting FEMA,'" the email read.

However, officials said they found no evidence of the claim and instead arrested one man. FEMA personnel returned to regular operations by Sunday, according to the Post.

On Monday, the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said that officers had arrested 44-year-old William Parsons of Bostic and charged him with "going armed to the terror of the public," according to ABC News. Police said they had responded to reports of a man saying he would harm FEMA employees in the area. When they investigated, they found Parsons armed with a rifle and a handgun.

“The initial report stated there was a truckload of militia that was involved," the sheriff's statement said. "However, after further investigation, it was determined Parsons acted alone and there were no truckloads of militia going to Lake Lure."

FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell said during a media briefing that the agency monitors social media for rumors and threats to its workers.

"We continuously monitor the social media, channels, other outlets where we're seeing this information, because we want to make sure we're providing for the safest environment for our employees, and making sure that they know that their safety is first and foremost for us as they go out into these communities," she said.

