Female booked for murder after cops respond to gang-related shooting; male pronounced dead at hospital

A female has been booked for murder after police in Anaheim, California, said they responded to a gang-related shooting over the weekend — and a wounded male was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Anaheim police said its officers as well as Anaheim Fire & Rescue personnel responded around 2:30 a.m. Saturday to the 800 block of West Cottonwood Circle in regard to a shooting.

Detectives booked Cureno into the Anaheim Detention Facility for murder, police said, adding that she was being held in lieu of $1 million.

Police said witnesses transported two victims to a local hospital before emergency services arrived.

Jose Andres Abrego, 30, of Anaheim, was suffering from at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said, adding that the second victim — also an adult male — was stabbed at least one time and is expected to survive.

Detectives identified 24-year-old Jannett Cureno of Santa Ana as the suspect, police said, adding that she fled the scene before officers arrived.

Authorities found Cureno around 1 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Newhope St. in Santa Ana and arrested her without incident, police said.

Police said detectives aren't disclosing additional details since the investigation is ongoing. Detectives are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Anaheim Police Department Homicide Detail at 714-321-3669 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.



How are observers reacting?

Commenters on the Anaheim Police Department's Facebook post about the shooting took no prisoners:

"She’s just misunderstood," one commenter quipped. "Ask her mother if you don’t believe me."

"Throw away the key now!!!" another user declared.

"Her life is over as it should be," another commenter said.

"Hell awaits her," another user predicted.

