Female suspect detained after at least a dozen are injured in stabbing attack at German train station

More than a dozen people were stabbed in an attack at the central railway station in Hamburg, Germany, on Friday.

The Hamburg fire service initially said that six people were critically wounded, three sustained serious injuries, and another three suffered minor injuries in the alleged attack. Police later said there were no valid figures confirmed about the number of wounded.

'The person arrested is a 39-year-old woman. Based on the information so far, we believe she acted alone. Investigations into the background are in full swing.'

The incident unfolded on the platform between tracks at about 6 p.m. local time, according to local authorities. First responders treated victims on the platform as well as inside trains.

Hamburg police released a brief statement indicating that a suspect had been arrested.

"The person arrested is a 39-year-old woman. Based on the information so far, we believe she acted alone. Investigations into the background are in full swing," they wrote.

Video reportedly from the incident on social media appeared to show the suspect being led away by police. She is reportedly German and offered no resistance. Police were able to recover a knife at the scene.

Many train lines were shut down that evening, while others were delayed or diverted because of the incident. Knives are banned at the station.

JONAS WALZBERG/AFP via Getty Images

Police spokesperson Florian Abbenseth said police were investigating whether she was motivated by mental illness and said so far there were no indications of political motivation.

Video from the Sunday Times News report on YouTube showed bloodied victims at the train station surrounded by police.

