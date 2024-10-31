Feminist icon who worked with Clinton and Gore jumps ship, endorses Trump: 'Biden-Harris suppressed my voice'

Feminist icon and best-selling author Naomi Wolf has thrown her support behind President Donald Trump, joining the likes of Lt. Col. Tulsi Gabbard, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Teamsters boss Sean O'Brien, and the multitudes of other longtime Democrats who have grown disenchanted with a party now unrecognizable under its current management.

"Naomi Wolf here. NYS. Never in a million years did I think I'd vote for Donald Trump but the folks for whom I voted, censored me illegally via Big Tech, killed thousands of people via FDA lies and put the guy who tried to help me save American lives, in prison," Wolf wrote in a Sunday X post, days before President Joe Biden called all Trump supporters "garbage".

"At a certain point you can't support the fascists," added Wolf.

Wolf was long a darling of the left — a Democratic insider celebrated as a key proponent of third-wave feminism who advised the presidential campaigns of Bill Clinton and Al Gore, took up the cause of the populist Occupy Wall Street demonstrators in 2011, and donned a "p***y hat" with other Trump critics in 2017.

In recent years, however, the liberal establishment began attacking Wolf as it became increasingly clear she was unwilling to toe the party line.

Leftists lashed out at Wolf when, for instance, she criticized the experimental mRNA vaccines foisted upon the American population, earning a ban on pre-Musk Twitter; when she underwent firearms training, which she indicated was "empowering"; when she discussed the Bible with Tucker Carlson around the time her former Democrat allies were working to censor him; and when she emphasized that abortion is always a "tragedy."

Following his release from prison Tuesday, Stephen K. Bannon spoke to Wolf on his "War Room" show about her Trump endorsement.

"Did you actually endorse President Trump?" asked Bannon.

'In person, he's very different from the caricature.'

"This is a hard thing for me to do, but yes I did. I'm saying it. It's public. Yes I did," said Wolf. "I posted it and I sent it to you in prison, my tweet or my X post, saying at a certain point, you have to stop supporting the fascists. The people I voted for silenced my voice. They killed thousands of people and they put the man who helped me try to save the lives of thousands of people in prison."

"At a certain point, you just have to stand up for what's right," added Wolf.

When pressed about what specifically prompted her to turn her back on the Democratic Party and to risk "Rachel Maddow's head blowing up," Wolf indicated that a good friend brought her to hear Trump speak to Orthodox Jews at Bedminster about anti-Semitism and about bringing an end to the conflict in the Middle East.

"I'm Jewish," said Wolf. "That was very, very moving to me."

Wolf noted further that "in person, he's very different from the caricature."

"All of my information about him was filtered through legacy media. 'He's a fascist.' 'He's a misogynist.' 'He's a racist.' I saw someone who was eloquent, articulate, thoughtful, very funny," continued the feminist icon. "Not every joke he makes I would have endorsed, but he was talking about — he was serious, he was a serious person talking seriously about peace in the Middle East about saving lives, saving innocent lives, Palestinian and Israeli, and how can that not be good?"

'You guys have become the unity party.'

Wolf emphasized that she was not hearing the same kind of seriousness from the Harris camp.

Trump's foreign policy may have nudged Wolf along, but she made clear that Democrats' attempts to censor her criticism of the COVID-19 vaccines effectively poisoned the well:

Biden-Harris suppressed my voice when I was warning women about serious danger to their fertility from the mRNA injection. In June of 2021, two attorneys general with lawsuits revealed that ... tweet was lifted out by the Biden-Harris regime at the highest levels. And instead of helping women protect their fertility, their babies, their pregnancies, their own health, they lifted it out to silence me, to smear me unlawfully — to put pressure on Big Tech companies like X and Facebook to suppress my First Amendment rights.

Wolf indicated that when fellow Democrats not only abandoned her but viciously attacked her, Bannon alternatively afforded her the platform to speak out — only to find himself in a prison cell thanks to the Biden-Harris Department of Justice.

'The Democrat Party has no home for people like us.'

"President Trump did something very smart. He aligned himself with a number of luminaries, people who are very thoughtful and serious across the political spectrum: RFK Jr., whom I respect so much; Tulsi Gabbard; [and] Elon Musk has joined," said Wolf. "You guys have become the unity party."

When endorsing Trump, Gabbard and Kennedy similarly suggested there has been a great realignment.

"To those of you here and those watching at home who are independent people like myself, who love our country and are committed to the Constitution and to freedom, the Democrat Party has no home for people like us," Gabbard told a crowd in North Carolina last week. "But we do have a home in the Republican Party."

Kennedy told Tucker Carlson in August that his assassinated father and assassinated uncle would not recognize the Democratic Party under Kamala Harris.

"I think there's been a bunch of realignments, of political realignments — about four or five throughout American history," Kennedy told Tucker Carlson in August. "I think we're going through one right now."

Kennedy noted that the Democratic Party is an anti-democratic force that has become synonymous with corporatism, military adventurism, and censorship.

