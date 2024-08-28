RFK Jr. eulogizes Democratic Party and explains America's latest 'great realignment'

Following his emotional endorsement Friday of President Donald Trump, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sat down with Tucker Carlson to discuss his reasons for doing so and the political "realignment" under way that apparently made the decision all but inevitable.

Carlson told Kennedy at the outset that he found the decision unsurprising because "for all the areas where you disagree on specific issues, there's a consistent theme that I have noticed in both your lives, which is you both spent the majority of your life — in your case, your whole life — in the American ruling class and both of you decided that it was corrupt and that you were going to say so out loud, at great risk."

Kennedy acknowledged that many people, including some of his supporters, may have been shocked to learn last week that he was pausing his campaign and throwing his weight behind the Republican candidate. However, he noted that such surprise would likely have been the result of a misapprehension about the true nature of the current political landscape and the Democratic Party's place in it.

"I think there's been a bunch of realignments, of political realignments — about four or five throughout American history," Kennedy told Carlson. "I think we're going through one right now."

Kennedy emphasized that the Democratic Party of yesteryear is gone and that what remains, with the Harris "apparatus" at the helm, is an anti-democratic force synonymous with corporatism, military adventurism, and censorship, which would be unrecognizable both to his father, Robert F. Kennedy Sr., and to his uncle, President John F. Kennedy.

'There's been these big, profound realignments.'

According to Kennedy, the Democratic Party he parted ways with in October 2023 has been badly transmogrified, in part, by the "corrupt merger of state and corporate power that's happening in Washington, D.C., now, where our democracy has really been subverted by the industries that have taken over the regulatory agencies."

This has impacted, for instance, the party's approach to the environment.

Kennedy indicated that Democrats have de-prioritized habitat protection, wildlife conservation, and getting "toxins out of our kids" and are instead focused on "one environmental issue, which is this carbon orthodoxy."

Kennedy, who worked for decades as an environmental lawyer, has long argued there are far better ways to help the environment than geoengineering and carbon sequestration. He has also been highly critical in recent years of the Biden-Harris administration's massive subsidies for so-called green energy.

The Democratic obsession with emissions "ends up benefiting the oil companies and BlackRock and Goldman Sachs with offshore wind and carbon capture and $100 billion carbon capture projects, which is just the strip-mining of the middle class," Kennedy told Carlson.

"There's been these big, profound realignments, and it's not only on that issue," continued Kennedy.

'They're the party now of censorship.'

Kennedy suggested further that Democrats have "clung to this illusion" that various governmental institutions are still democratic despite their co-option and transformation into "sock puppets for corporate profit-taking"; that they are "white hats" fending off barbarians.

Even the institution of the presidency has been compromised, suggested Kennedy — that as was the case with Joe Biden, Democrats voting for Harris this time around will not be supporting an individual but rather the "apparatus" around the candidate.

"When you talk to Democrats about, you know, 'Do you really think it's a good idea to be electing somebody who cannot give an interview?' they say, 'Well ... you're electing the people around her, you're electing the apparatus,'" said Kennedy. "The apparatus, I don't have any faith in it. It's an apparatus that are neocons like Antony Blinken who are running us right up into World War III, and they are people who masterminded the censorship from inside the White House."

U.S. District Judge Terry A. Doughty of the Western District of Louisiana gave Kennedy the green light last week to sue the Biden-Harris administration for coercing social media companies to engage in suppression and outright censorship of content containing free speech.

Kennedy cited the censorship detailed in Doughty's ruling as well as Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's assertion in 2022 that "there's no guarantee to free speech on misinformation or hate speech, and especially around our democracy" as evidence of contemporary Democrats' censorial reflex and the party's distrust for the American people.

"They're the party now of censorship," said Kennedy, stressing that democracy and censorship are "absolutely incompatible."

"The first step to totalitarianism always begins with censorship," he told Carlson. "There's no time that we look back in history and say the people who were censoring speech were the good guys. They're always the bad guys. ... We know they're the guys who are going to end up cracking a whip on us all and being our overlords."

Kennedy noted that Trump, unlike Harris, is "deeply interested and well informed ... about what's happening to our kids, about chronic disease" and is "absolutely adamant about stopping the censorship and, you know, and making sure that we had free speech."

Concerning war and interventionism, Kennedy revealed that Trump has again distinguished himself from his Democratic rivals. While he previously conceived of Trump as the guy who "brought John Bolton and Mike Pompeo into office," Kennedy told Carlson that upon meeting Trump, he realized the former president was "really disillusioned with them to say the least."

Moving forward, Kennedy indicated he will be working to "get Trump elected" and will help "pick the people who will be running the government" should the American people re-elect the Republican.

