RFK Jr. tells Glenn Beck why he endorsed Trump in NEW interview

Last week, RFK Jr. dropped out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsed Donald Trump. In a powerful speech during which he announced his withdrawal from the race, he reflected on leaving the Democratic Party to run as an independent, as the party his family had long been part of “had departed so dramatically from the core values” it once believed in.

With evident pain, Kennedy painted an accurate picture of what the Democratic Party has become — “the party of war, censorship, corruption, Big Pharma, Big Tech, big [agriculture], and big money.”

Believing he no longer had a “realistic path to electoral victory in the face of this relentless, systematic censorship and media control,” the independent candidate suspended his campaign.

“Our polling consistently showed that by staying on the ballot in the battleground states, I would likely hand the election over to the Democrats with whom I disagree on the most existential issues — censorship, war, and chronic disease,” he announced before “[throwing his] support to President Trump.”

Yesterday, RFK Jr. spoke with Glenn Beck to explain his decision to support Trump in the election.

“What scares you about the Kamala Harris victory that would move you to endorse Donald Trump?” Glenn asked.



“Our polling consistently showed that about 57% to 60% of our voters would vote for Trump if I left,” he said, adding that it was “odd that President Trump and the Republican Party never really attacked [him].”

Kennedy went on to explain that unlike the Democratic Party from which he came, the GOP didn’t try to keep him off the ballots; it didn’t hire private investigators to “dig up every piece of dirt” in his past; and it didn’t orchestrate a smear campaign against him.

“Democrats had this entire organization that was designed to destroy me, to character-assassinate me, and to keep me off the ballot,” he told Glenn.

When it became clear to him that he would be barred from the debate stage and that mainstream media outlets, which he called “Democratic Party organs” in his withdrawal speech, would continue to stonewall him, he knew that he “did not have a clear path to the White House,” as he literally “could not talk to most Americans.”

Further, following the assassination attempt, he and Donald Trump began meeting to discuss a number of issues.

RFK Jr. claimed he was “surprised” to find that he and Trump had a lot in common.

“He wants to end the Ukraine war immediately; he wants to protect children's health; he wants to end the censorship, and those are the three principal reasons that I got in the race,” Kennedy explained.

To hear his thoughts on stepping into a potential role in Trump’s administration, watch the clip above.

