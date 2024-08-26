Biden-Harris admin’s Secret Service pulls protection for RFK Jr. after he suspends campaign: ‘My life is in God’s hands'

As of Monday, the United States Secret Service will no longer provide protection to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (I) after he recently suspended his presidential campaign to endorse former President Donald Trump.



The Biden-Harris administration previously repeatedly denied RFK Jr.'s request for Secret Service protection even though his father, Robert F. Kennedy, and his uncle, former President John F. Kennedy, were both assassinated.

'I'm going to do what I'm going to do, whether I have that or not.'

After five rejected requests, the federal government agreed to provide RFK Jr. with Secret Service protection following the July assassination attempt against Trump, who also called for the independent candidate to receive security.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced a few days after the shooting, "In light of this weekend's events, the president has directed me to work with the Secret Service to provide protection to Robert Kennedy Jr."

However, the protection did not last long. On Friday, RFK Jr. addressed his supporters, announcing that he would immediately suspend his campaign and throw his support behind Trump.

"In my heart, I no longer believe that I have a realistic path of electoral victory in the face of this relentless, systematic censorship and media control," RFK Jr. stated. "So I cannot, in good conscience, ask my staff and volunteers to keep working their long hours, or ask my donors to keep giving when I cannot honestly tell them that I have a real path to the White House."

During his Friday speech, RFK Jr. noted that he plans, and has already started, to suspend his campaign in key swing states that could take votes away from Trump and lead to a Harris victory. Voters in red and blue states will still see the independent candidate's name on the ballot, he noted.

The Secret Service pulled its protection just days later, RFK Jr.'s campaign confirmed.

RFK Jr. told Glenn Beck on Monday morning, "I'm going to do what I'm going to do, whether I have that or not."

"My life is in God's hands," he added.

He stated that it is "troubling for our country" that the Secret Service had initially refused to provide protection, calling it "part of the weaponization of the agencies, the politicization of the agencies."

When asked about his decision to support Trump, RFK Jr. stated that the two candidates found common ground in their shared goals to end the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, protect free speech, and solve chronic diseases.

Trump has stated that he would consider having RFK Jr. join his Cabinet; however, it is still unclear which position he would take.

Last week, Donald Trump Jr. told Glenn Beck that RFK Jr. "could be a really great asset" in his father's administration.

"I love the idea of giving him some sort of role in some sort of major three-letter entity or whatever it may be and let him blow it up," he said. "I think that's what we need."

