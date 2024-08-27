RFK Jr. ENDORSES Trump — and Kamala’s campaign might be in trouble

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. bowed out of the presidential race on Friday, leaving former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris the last two in the ring.

In his highly anticipated speech, RFK criticized the Democratic Party’s abandonment of its core values and endorsed Trump, which resulted in many of his family members openly disparaging him on social media.

“While democracy may still be alive at the grassroots, it has become little more than a slogan for our political institutions, for our media, and for our government, and most sadly of all for me — the Democratic Party,” RFK said in his speech.

While Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” is grateful to have him on Trump’s side, she’s not convinced his endorsement will sway independent voters.

“It is interesting to think about what demographic his voters really are, because he’s all over the place with his policies,” Gonzales says. “He’s a crazy environmentalist, wants crazy climate change proposals — which you would associate with a radical leftist.”

“But then also, he wants to totally reform Big Pharma and the FDA and the CDC,” she continues, “he’s a very obviously infamous vaccine skeptic.”

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris is facing criticism from her own leftist supporters for not being “pro-Palestine” enough.

“You have to imagine that the enthusiasm is not going to be there to get out on Election Day or during early voting and go cast your vote for Kamala,” Gonzales says. “Now, you may have these independents as well who, okay, maybe they can’t be bothered to vote for Trump, but do you really think they’re going to show up on Election Day and vote for Kamala Harris?”

Eric July is in agreement.

“Considering his history, he’s been a Democrat, and you think of the two, that’s where he’s going to pull from more,” he says. “So, either it is a wash considering everything that you just said or it does benefit Trump more than anything.”

