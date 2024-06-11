Sen. John Fetterman says he and his wife are doing well after vehicle accident

Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania and his wife Gisele Barreto Fetterman were involved in an auto accident on Sunday but are doing well, the lawmaker noted.

"You might have heard G and I were in a car accident yesterday. Thank you all for the well wishes. Not the best way to spend our 16th wedding anniversary but we're doing well and happy to be back home in Braddock with the family," the senator noted in a post on X.

'You got an F for this anniversary.'

In a video, Fetterman noted that he was using frozen peas and Tylenol.

"You got an F for this anniversary," Gisele tweeted in response to the senator's post, adding an upside-down smiley face emoji.

Reports indicate that according to Maryland State Police, Fetterman was driving a Chevrolet Traverse that hit a Chevrolet Impala.

Fetterman "was treated for a bruised shoulder," a spokesperson for his office told KDKA-TV.

Fetterman suffered a stroke in 2022 shortly before winning a Democratic U.S. Senate primary.

Last year, the senator checked into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to undergo treatment for clinical depression — he was discharged more than a month later.

The senator has been outspoken in supporting Israel and condemning Hamas in the wake of the October 7 attack during which terrorists committed atrocities.

"Stop pretending Hamas has any interest in true peace. I remain standing with Israel in its right to eradicate Hamas and strongly reject any international pressure, interference, or commentary," he declared in a tweet earlier this month.

