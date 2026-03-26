'Where's the Dem outrage': Sen. Fetterman calls out his own party on protesters wishing death on US soldiers

Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania criticized the members of his own party after video surfaced of left-wing protesters wishing death on U.S. military members.

Fetterman posted the video on his social media account and wondered why other Democrats had not reacted with anger and condemnation to the offensive demonstration.

'These a**holes chanting for the death of our servicemembers. Where's the Dem outrage and condemnation?'

"Until we have done everything in our power to bring the United States to its knees, let us not lose sight of the enemy! For every military U.S. base that crumbles, or for every U.S. soldier who returns home in a casket, we cheer!" the lead protester said to the crowd.

At this point in the video, a few dozen protesters cheered and clapped.

"Hamas! Hezbollah!" ... All of the resistance forces we celebrate!" he continued. "These popular forces on the ground spend every waking moment in direct confrontation with Zionism, and they rely on a strong Iranian state to maintain their fighting capacity!"

Fetterman excoriated the protesters in a post on his X account.

"Here in Philadelphia. Truly appalling. These assholes chanting for the death of our servicemembers. Where's the Dem outrage and condemnation?" he wrote.

Fetterman has broken with the Democratic Party often and led to many wondering if he's going to split away and join the Republican Party.

The senator angered many in the party when he said that Democrats had no leader but were being led by "Trump Derangement syndrome."

"We don't, we don't have one,” Fetterman said. "I think the TDS that — I think that's the leader right now. You know, right now our party, is governed by the TDS, and now it's made it virtually impossible, without being punished, as a Democrat, to agree something's good, or, 'I agree with the other side,' and I would define that by Epic Fury."

RELATED: Liberals viciously attack Sen. John Fetterman for defending ICE: 'F**k you, f**k your mom, your family'

Fetterman's support for Israel and occasional support for Republican policies have led to a catastrophic drop in support from his voters. A recent Quinnipiac poll found that the vast majority of Pennsylvania voters disapproved of the senator.

"There is no historical analog to this," CNN poll analyst Harry Enten said. "That is how unpopular John Fetterman is with Pennsylvania Democrats. There is basically no doubt in my mind that if Fetterman decides to run for re-election as a Democrat, he will face a primary challenge, and it will be a very competitive one."

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