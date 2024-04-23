John Fetterman endorses the idea of Mitt Romney for Harvard president

American Jewish Congress president Daniel Rosen wrote an opinion piece suggesting GOP Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah for the position of Harvard University president. And now, Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania has endorsed the idea.

"As an alumnus of Harvard, and after this mad season of antisemitism at Columbia, I co-sign. This former Governor of Massachusetts doesn't need a paycheck, but Harvard and its academic peers needs to recalibrate from far-left orthodoxy," Fetterman stated in a tweet.

Romney, who has been serving as a senator since 2019, announced last year that he would not seek re-election. His term ends in early 2025. The Republican politician, who was the 2012 GOP presidential nominee, lost that election to Democratic President Barack Obama. Romney has previously served as governor of Massachusetts.

In the piece titled "Harvard is in an almighty mess. Let Mitt Romney clean it up," Rosen wrote, "Romney has the moral courage and independence to identify the root sources of antisemitism at the university, address the decline in Jewish student applications and enrollment, and teach a new generation of young adults the importance of mutual tolerance and civilized coexistence."



"Mitt Romney has what it takes to lead Harvard in once again engaging in the kind of open discourse needed for every student — regardless of race, religion or orientation — to feel part of the university community," Rosen wrote.

Fetterman has been outspoken in supporting Israel and condemning Hamas in the wake of the horrific attacks in Israel last year when terrorists raped, slaughtered, and kidnapped. Fetterman has pointed out that if Hamas would release the kidnapping victims and surrender, "the death, destruction, and misery in Gaza would end right now."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

