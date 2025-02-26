'I don't want to die!' Horrific new details on slain fire captain who begged for her life; cops zero in on her runaway wife

New details have surfaced regarding the stabbing death of a California fire captain. Authorities have revealed they have an idea where the main murder suspect — the victim's wife — may have fled.

As Blaze News reported earlier this week, 49-year-old Cal Fire captain Rebecca Marodi was found stabbed to death around 9 p.m. Feb. 17 at her home in Ramona.

'You should have thought about that before.'

According to an arrest warrant obtained by KABC-TV, deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office found Marodi with "several lacerations and apparent stab wounds on her body, including her neck area, her chest, and abdomen."

Paramedics attempted to resuscitate Marodi, but she was pronounced dead at the crime scene.

The beloved fire captain's mother purportedly informed detectives that her daughter informed 53-year-old Yolanda Marodi a week ago that she planned on ending their marriage.

The mother also provided investigators with the Ring security camera footage that reportedly showed the chilling last moments of Rebecca Marodi's life.

According to the arrest warrant, the home surveillance video shows a female suspected to be Yolanda Marodi "chasing after" a female who appears to be Rebecca Marodi.

Police said a voice — believed to be Rebecca Marodi's — is heard screaming, "Yolanda! Please … I don’t want to die!"

The voice believed to be Yolanda Marodi's allegedly responded, "You should have thought about that before."

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office noted that Rebecca Marodi reappeared in the video and seemed to have blood on her back.

"Yolanda can be seen at one point standing in front of Rebecca with what appeared to be a knife in her right hand," the report pointed out.

Yolanda Marodi reportedly had blood on her arms in the video.

The fire captain — who served Cal Fire for 30 years and helped battle the Eaton fire last month — allegedly could be heard repeatedly telling Yolanda Marodi to call 911.

Both women are seen on video entering the home. However, Rebecca Marodi is not seen on video again.

Approximately 10 minutes later, Yolanda Marodi "is seen gathering pets, random items, and some luggage and loading it into a silver Chevrolet Equinox SUV."



Homeland Security reportedly spotted the vehicle with the license plate 8BQJ420 crossing the border into Mexico.

The San Diego Sheriff's Office said the case is being treated as a "potential domestic violence incident."

The couple reportedly had been married for roughly two years.

KFMB-TV reported that Yolanda Marodi is an ex-convict who went to prison for the October 2000 stabbing death of her then-estranged husband — James Olejniczak — in San Bernardino County.

In an eerie similarity, she reportedly attempted to flee from law enforcement with her two young children before turning herself in to police.

In January 2004, she pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the stabbing death of her first spouse and was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

In October 2006, she pleaded guilty to felony drug possession in prison — which added 37 months to her sentence.

She was released from prison in December 2015.

Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to contact the homicide unit for the San Diego Sheriff's Office at 858-285-6330 or after hours at 858-868-3200. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

