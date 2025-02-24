Female accused of murdering her fire captain wife was jailed years before for killing husband — in eerily similar way

A California female is the primary suspect in the murder of her wife, who was a fire captain. The wanted woman reportedly served time in prison for the killing of her estranged husband years ago — and the manner of his death is eerily similar to the manner of the fire captain's death.

Yolanda Marodi is wanted by the San Diego County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals Service's San Diego Fugitive Task Force for the alleged murder of 49-year-old Rebecca Marodi. Since being named a suspect, Yolanda Marodi has been on the run.

'Yolanda was very jealous ... and did not want to have Becky maintain the friendships she had for years with other women.'

The San Diego Sheriff's Office said in a statement on the X social media platform: "Have you seen 54-year-old Yolanda Marodi, also known as Yolanda Olejniczak? She is suspected of fatally stabbing her wife, 49-year-old Rebecca Marodi, at a home on Rancho Villa Road in Ramona on February 17."

Police said deputies found Rebecca inside her Ramona residence with multiple stab wounds.

"Lifesaving measures were administered by the deputies until Cal Fire paramedics arrived," the sheriff's office stated. "Despite their efforts, Marodi succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene."

Police are searching for Yolanda Marodi — who is approximately 5'2" tall, weighs about 166 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. She has tattoos on her upper right and left arms.

Authorities said the suspect is believed to be driving a silver 2013 Chevrolet Equinox with California license plate 8BQJ420. Police noted that she likely is traveling with a small white dog.

The San Diego Sheriff's Office added that the suspect's whereabouts "are not known. Out of an abundance of caution, the Sheriff's Office has alerted authorities on both sides of the border about this suspect."

The San Diego Sheriff's Office said investigators are still determining the "motivation and circumstances" surrounding Rebecca Marodi's murder, but detectives are working "diligently to gather more information and establish a comprehensive understanding of the case."

Police said it's being treated as a "potential domestic violence incident."

Citing family, Lt. Mike Krugh of the San Diego County Sheriff's Office told People magazine that the couple had been married for about two years.

The victim's ex-wife, Lilia Phleger, said the couple had a "toxic relationship."

"You don't ever want somebody that you once cared for so much to suffer," Phleger said. "For this to happen to Becky, in our home, this was the home we lived in together. It's just unfathomable."

Phleger added that "Yolanda was very jealous ... and did not want to have Becky maintain the friendships she had for years with other women."

The Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department said, "We are incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support during this difficult time as we mourn the loss of our beloved Fire Captain Rebecca Marodi."

"Her legacy of mentorship, service, and dedication will be felt for years to come," the statement read.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection stated, "It is with great sadness that Cal Fire reports the off-duty death of Fire Captain Rebecca 'Becky' Marodi. Captain Marodi served over 30 years with Cal Fire, primarily in Riverside County, but also serving time in San Bernardino and San Diego Counties. The tragic loss of Captain Marodi is mourned by her family, friends, and her Cal Fire family."

On Tuesday morning, Cal Fire crews honored the captain with a procession from Marodi's home to the San Diego Medical Examiner’s Office.

KFMB-TV reported that Yolanda Marodi is an ex-con who went to prison for the October 2000 stabbing death of her estranged husband in San Bernardino County.

In that case, Yolanda Marodi allegedly attempted to flee from authorities with her two young children before turning herself in to police. In January 2004, she pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the stabbing death of her first spouse and was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

In October 2006, Yolanda Marodi pleaded guilty to felony drug possession in prison — which added 37 months to her sentence.

Yolanda Marodi was released from prison in December 2015.

Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to contact the homicide unit for the San Diego Sheriff's Office at (858) 285-6330 or after hours at (858) 868-3200. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

You can watch a KFMB-TV report on the incident here.

