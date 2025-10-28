Photo by NurPhoto / Contributor via Getty Images
Flight grounded after Indian national allegedly stabs 2 teens with a fork
October 28, 2025
The suspect 'presently does not have lawful status in the United States,' DA says.
Lufthansa flight 431 from Chicago to Germany was forced to make an emergency landing in Boston on October 25 after an Indian national allegedly attacked multiple passengers.
The suspect reportedly stabbed two minors, both 17, with a metal fork and slapped a female passenger before being subdued by crew members. The condition of the victims is unclear, but the injuries do not appear to be serious.
He then allegedly 'raised his hand, formed a gun with his fingers, put it in his mouth, and pulled an imaginary trigger.'
According to the Massachusetts District Attorney's Office, the assailant is Praneeth Kumar Usiripalli, a 28-year-old Indian national who was previously admitted to the U.S. on a student visa and who enrolled in a master's program in biblical studies. According to the DA, "Usiripalli presently does not have lawful status in the United States."
The DA report stated that Usiripalli allegedly struck the first victim, who was sleeping, in the shoulder area, then lashed out and attacked the second victim in the back of the head. The crew attempted to subdue him, and he then allegedly "raised his hand, formed a gun with his fingers, put it in his mouth, and pulled an imaginary trigger."
The DA stated that he allegedly managed to slap a female passenger and attempted to slap a crew member before being restrained.
Photo by Anadolu / Contributor via Getty Images
The flight was diverted to Boston Logan International Airport. Immediately upon landing, Usiripalli was taken into custody with the assistance of ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations personnel. He has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon while traveling on an aircraft with intent to do bodily harm.
An initial court date has yet to be announced. The incident took place in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States, meaning Usiripalli could face 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, as well as deportation if convicted.
Sebastian Pestritto graduated from Hillsdale College with a B.A. in politics and theatre. He is an assistant editor for Align.
