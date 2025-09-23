Florida classroom assistant jailed after 'knee-jerk' physical reaction to 6-year-old autism student's behavior: Cops

A 65-year-old male working as a substitute classroom assistant at a Florida elementary school was arrested for child abuse last week, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

David Jones was assigned to a special-needs classroom at Oakhurst Elementary School in Largo, deputies said.

'As a special-needs mom, I’d probably be in a lot of trouble if that was my kid.'

After lunch on Sept. 15, a 6-year-old — who has autism and is semi-verbal — was hitting and kicking as a sign of communication, deputies said.

Jones swung a lunch box containing a metal canister, striking the victim in the face and causing a welt on the victim’s forehead, deputies said.

On Sept.16, deputies said Jones admitted to the incident and stated it was a “knee-jerk” reaction when dealing with the victim, whom he knew has special needs.

Jones was charged with one count of child abuse and taken to the Pinellas County Jail, deputies said.

Jail records indicate that Jones — who stands 6'1'' and weighs 280 pounds — was booked into jail Sept. 16 and released on his own recognizance Sept. 17.

WTSP-TV said in a Sept. 16 broadcast that Pinellas County Schools fired Jones.

"Pinellas County Schools has zero tolerance for staff behavior that jeopardizes student safety or the integrity of our schools. The safety and well-being of our students remain our highest priority, and we are committed to ensuring that every child is treated with kindness, dignity, and respect," the district told the station in a statement.

Numerous individuals were livid over the incident. Here's a brief sampling:

"I am beyond over seeing this type of behavior from adults," one commenter said. "Granted special-needs child[ren] can be challenging, but it’s the school's responsibility to ensure proper training and to protect all children in their care. I am a mom of a special-needs adult now, and this really hits hard! Glad they have done the right thing!"

"Schools need to do better screening teachers and staff," another commenter noted.

"As a special-needs mom, I’d probably be in a lot of trouble if that was my kid," another commenter admitted. "There is absolutely no reason for that."

