Florida Democratic Party official possessed child porn, tried to set up date to sexually assault 9-year-old boy: Feds

A Florida Democratic Party official possessed child pornography, sent the illicit content to an undercover cop, and attempted to set up a date to sexually assault a 9-year-old boy, according to federal prosecutors.

Matthew Inman, of Orlando, was arrested by U.S. Marshalls and charged with transportation of child sex abuse material. If convicted, Inman faces a minimum penalty of five years and a maximum of 20 years in federal prison.

He is currently being held in the Seminole County jail with no bond.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida, "Inman received and saved several videos of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) to his phone. These videos depicted adults sexually assaulting young children."

In October 2024, Inman traveled to Las Vegas and began talking online with the alleged father of a 9-year-old boy. However, authorities said the supposed father was actually an undercover cop cracking down on pedophiles.

The feds say Inman shared child porn with the undercover cop.

According to an affidavit, Inman used an app called Sniffies — a self-described "modern, map-based meetup app for gay, bi, and curious cruisers."

Inman's alleged Sniffies account name, @Daddy4b, reportedly sent an undercover police agent child porn depicting adult men raping prepubescent children.

The @Daddy4b account reportedly told the undercover cop of the age of his sexual partners, "Mostly have f***ed teens since that is what you can more easily find."

The @Daddy4b account's profile section said the user is "looking for" a "twink, trans, son."

Federal prosecutors also accused Inman of expressing interest in meeting and sexually assaulting the 9-year-old boy.

The FBI obtained a search warrant for Inman’s electronic devices and home. During the execution of the search warrant, Inman reportedly hid in the attic of his house and attempted to delete the damning evidence from his phone.

The case is being prosecuted by assistant United States Attorney Richard Varadan.

Inman served as Orange County’s Democratic Party treasurer and the president of Rainbow Democrats — a nonprofit with a mission to “foster goodwill between lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual, and allied members of the Democratic Party and the community at large."

The Orange County Democratic Party said in a statement that members were “appalled” by the allegations and have suspended him.

“We are deeply appalled and horrified by the news that Matthew Inman has been arrested on charges of sexual abuse involving a minor,” the Democratic group said. “We unequivocally condemn child sexual abuse in the strongest possible terms and hope that any victims involved receive the support and resources they need moving forward.”

The Rainbow Democrats said they were “shocked” to hear the accusations against their former president.

“We offer our condolences to any victims of child sexual abuse and hope justice will be served to the fullest extent of the law,” the group said in a statement.

"He has no acting role in any capacity with the organization as of now," the group added.

