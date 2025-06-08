Florida man — 6'2'', 280 lbs — chokes cop after bailing on $50 pizza bill, police say. But fellow officer's fist intervenes.

Police in Orlando, Florida, said officers responded to a pizza restaurant after reports of disturbance around 10:45 p.m. Monday, WOFL-TV reported.

Employees of the Corner Pizza Bar on Magnolia Avenue said a customer refused to pay his $50.50 bill, the station noted.

'I was in fear that great bodily injury or death would occur.'

When the customer — later identified as Daniel Robinson, 22 — was asked to pay up, he allegedly shoved the female owner and departed the restaurant, WOFL noted.

Employees called 911, WFTV-TV reported, and investigators said a pair of Orlando police officers confronted Robinson across the street from the restaurant.

Robinson said he intended to pay his restaurant bill with his phone but that the device was dead, WFTV said, adding that police said his phone — on the contrary — was visibly lit.

As the officers attempted to arrest Robinson, one officer hollered, “He’s choking me," WFTV reported, adding that Robinson is about 6'2'' and weighs 280 pounds.

The other officer at the scene noted in a police report that “I was in fear that great bodily injury or death would occur," WFTV said.

With that, the fellow officer said he punched Robinson in the face until the choking stopped, WFTV said, adding that police also maced Robinson.

Police said when medical personnel arrived, Robinson spat in an officer’s face amid an attempt to restrain him on a stretcher, WOFL reported.

Orange County Corrections Department records indicate Robinson was booked into jail Tuesday. He's facing multiple charges, including attempted homicide of a law enforcement officer, WOFL said.

More from WFTV:

Court records show Robinson was also maced by officers last year after he allegedly stalked a woman. She said he started touching her on a bus as she went to work last November, then followed her off the bus. That’s when she called 911.

“I am upset and kind of in shock because that could have been me," last year's victim Mariah Gilbert told WFTV in an interview, adding that “now I have the opportunity to testify against him."

What's more, WFTV said records show Robinson last year also was arrested for battery upon a different woman and petit theft.

WOFL said the Corner Pizza Bar issued the following statement: "Fortunately, the Orlando Police Department responded quickly and handled the situation promptly and professionally. We’re very grateful for their support. While we’re still processing the impact — since we never imagined something like this happening — we’ve decided not to speak further on the matter at this time."

The Orange County Corrections Department on Friday told Blaze News that Robinson's bond total is $17,650 and that his first court appearance was Wednesday.

