Florida man accused of posting repeated threats on social media to assassinate Trump, Rubio, and Bondi

A Florida man is accused of posting repeated social media threats to assassinate President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and former U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of Florida.

Nathaniel Sanders II, 32, of Miami Beach — who appeared in federal court Monday — used X and Instagram from at least January through April 2026 to make numerous posts threatening the lives of Trump, Rubio, and Bondi, officials claimed, citing court records.

'When I get my hands on him, I’m gonna hurt him.'

Sanders is charged with threatening the president of the United States and transmitting threats in interstate commerce, officials said, adding that he faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison if convicted.

A criminal complaint from the Secret Service details a number of instances Sanders allegedly made threats on Instagram, the Palm Beach Daily News said.

Sanders allegedly said in an April 10 post directed at Rubio that "like a lot of people be forgetting they bleed just like everybody else. Like when I get my hands on him, I’m gonna hurt him. Simple as that," the paper reported.

Sanders also allegedly posted that he would “bomb” the White House and added that “I mean it," the Daily News reported.

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The Secret Service claimed another post aimed at Trump suggests that the president should “come find me” so Sanders “can stomp you in the ground," the paper said.

The complaint indicated that in another April post Sanders called Trump an “orange pedophile a** pervert” and allegedly added, “I’m going to kill you,” the Daily News said.

More from the paper:

The threats were posted between Jan. 28 and April 22, according to the complaint. Law enforcement officials attempted to interview Sanders in February after the initial posts surfaced, but he is described as calling them “pedophiles” and refused to talk.



The complaint says that Sanders posted numerous videos on his Instagram accounts in which he is depicted as “complaining and speaking angrily about his hatred” for Trump and other administration officials.

Sanders also appeared to address first lady Melania Trump in a video, the Daily News said: “I don’t know what to do, Melania, like, all I got is a gun. It’s the only thing I can use now is a gun."

The paper, citing the complaint, said there's no indication Sanders took steps to carry out an attack.

A bond hearing is set for Thursday, the Daily News said, adding that his arraignment is scheduled for May 18.

“Threats against public officials are not political speech,” U.S. Attorney Jason A. Reding Quiñones for the Southern District of Florida said. “They are serious federal crimes that endanger public safety and the rule of law. The complaint alleges that this defendant repeatedly threatened to assassinate the president of the United States and other senior officials. Those allegations will now be tested in court. Our office will continue working with the U.S. Secret Service and our law enforcement partners to investigate threats, protect public officials, and ensure that those who violate federal law are held accountable. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Special Agent in Charge Michael Townsend of the U.S. Secret Service, Miami Field Office, added that "making threats against the president of the United States is a federal crime, and we treat it with the seriousness it deserves every time. It does not matter where the threat is made or what platform is used, our agents will identify you, investigate you, and work alongside our federal and local partners to bring charges when appropriate. We remain relentless in our mission to protect the president and to act swiftly against anyone who puts others at risk.”

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