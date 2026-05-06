FAA contractor charged for allegedly threatening to ‘kill you — Donald John Trump’

A Federal Aviation Administration mechanical engineering contractor finds himself at risk of significant jail time over an email he allegedly sent the White House, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Hampshire.

The 35-year-old man, Dean DelleChiaie, of Nashua, was arrested on Monday and appeared in court on Tuesday on a charge of interstate communication of a threat against the president. If convicted, the FAA contractor faces up to five years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.

The suspect allegedly searched the phrase ‘I am going to kill Donald John Trump.’

An affidavit in support of the charge filed by a U.S. Secret Service special agent details the alleged actions of DelleChiaie. According to that affidavit, the Nashua man first came to the notice of the Secret Service near the end of January after the FAA IT department contacted the USSS. The contact was made after the suspect allegedly took his government-issued computer to the IT department and asked for his search history to be deleted.

While working on the suspect's request, the IT department employees noticed disturbing search topics on his computer.

According to the affidavit, these search topics are alleged to have included:

How to get a gun into a federal facility;

Previous assassination attempts against the president;

The percentage of the population that wants the president dead; and

The phrase “I am going to kill Donald John Trump.”

The searches alleged to have been uncovered did not just include threats against the president. The affidavit claims that DelleChiaie also searched for the locations of Vice President JD Vance’s and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s homes. Even more disturbingly, the searches are alleged to have included queries on the names and ages of both of their children.

Shortly after discovering the searches, the FAA placed DelleChiaie on suspension, the affidavit claims.

Within days of the USSS being made aware of his alleged search history, a Secret Service agent and an officer of the Nashua Police Department interviewed the suspect at his apartment in early February.

During the interview, the suspect is alleged to have confirmed that he made the searches on his work computer. He is also alleged to have said he realized it was “crazy for him to do this on his work computer.”

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Hinting at a possible motive, the affidavit stated that the suspect allegedly told the agent and officer that he conducted the searches because “he was upset with the current administration based on multiple subjects, including the election, presidential pardons, and the ‘Epstein files.’”

Law enforcement also noticed alleged disturbing notes on a whiteboard on his refrigerator door. One of the notes is claimed to have read, “Say arrest me ‘I am going to murder Donald John Trump — per defense of oath.’”

During the interview, the suspect is alleged to have admitted to being in therapy for depression and currently uses a variety of drugs, including ketamine, cannabis, mushrooms, and alcohol, according to the affidavit. He also allegedly claimed to have a firearm locked in a safe in his apartment and other firearms at a friend’s home.

That interview did not result in an arrest or charges.

In late April, the suspect again came to the notice of the FBI after the White House received an email sent to its public email address. The address the email came from is alleged to be a Gmail address in use by DelleChiaie. The alleged email, sent on April 21, days before the latest assassination attempt on President Trump, read:

Subject: Contact the President



I, Dean DelleChiaie, am going neutralize/kill you — Donald John Trump — because you decided to kill kids — and say that it was War — when in reality — it is terrorism. God knows your actions and where you belong.

On Friday, within two weeks of the alleged email, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Hampshire filed charges against DelleChiaie. He was arrested on Monday and appeared in court on Tuesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrea K. Johnstone for an initial court appearance.

During those proceedings, Johnstone appointed Assistant Federal Public Defender Eric Wolpin as DelleChiaie’s attorney. The public defender’s office told Blaze News via email that it had no public comment on the case at this time.

Johnstone also ordered the suspect detained pending his trial, citing the seriousness of the charges, strong evidence presented, employment status, history of substance abuse, use of weapons, dangerousness to the public, and that he was “undeterred” after a visit by the Secret Service to his home.

An email sent by Blaze News to DelleChiaie’s reported Gmail address remained unanswered at the time of publication.

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