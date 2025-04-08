Florida sex offender doesn't get job interview at door store, so he reportedly lashes out by flinging bottles of urine

A Florida man who is a registered sex offender flung bottles of urine into a local door store after he was denied a job interview, according to court documents.

John Connaughton, 51, was arrested Friday and charged with felony battery, criminal mischief, and two counts of aggravated assault, according to court records.

He caused more than $1,000 in damage 'to various building materials' by 'splattering [them] with urine,' according to the affidavit.

Connaughton allegedly asked for a job interview at the Doors, Molding and More store in St. Petersburg. However, store employees reportedly denied Connaughton an interview, after which he allegedly embarked upon a strange attack.

An arrest affidavit People magazine obtained says Connaughton "threw urine in multiple bottles into the front door" of the local business.

Urine splattered on the bare legs of an employee, WFLA-TV reported, citing the arrest affidavit.

Connaughton reportedly fled the Doors, Molding and More store, but two men chased after him. Once one of the men confronted him, Connaughton raised his skateboard over his head as if he were going to hit the man with it, according to the affidavit.

Shortly after the confrontation, officers with the St. Petersburg Police Department arrested Connaughton and booked him into the Pinellas County Jail.

Connaughton is reportedly being held on a $22,500 bond — $10,000 for each count of aggravated assault, $2,000 for felony battery, and $500 for criminal mischief.

A public defender purportedly is representing Connaughton, who reportedly has not yet entered a plea to any of the charges.

No hearing has been scheduled as yet, either.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement sexual predator database, Connaughton is a registered sex offender.

Records show Connaughton was arrested in October 2004 for lewd or lascivious exhibition of a victim under the age of 16 years old.

Records also show Connaughton was arrested twice for failure to comply with the registration of a sex offender, in May 2016 and May 2019.

