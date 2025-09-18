Florida's lieutenant governor seeks to supercharge accountability in wake of Kirk assassination

Florida's new lieutenant governor, Jay Collins, is no stranger to being on the front lines. Prior to entering politics, Collins served as a Green Beret in the Army Special Forces in places like Iraq and Afghanistan.

Now, his battles are in Florida and are political in nature, but it's a mission that he takes seriously in order to ensure the gains the state has made under Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) are not squandered. Collins was a state senator when DeSantis appointed him in August to replace former Lieutenant Gov. Jeanette Nuñez (R), who stepped down from the position in February to become president of Florida International University.

'People just crave leadership that just cares about them.'

Collins' preferred leadership style was put on display when he flew to California to oversee the transfer of the illegal alien truck driver who was taken into custody in Stockton after allegedly causing a fatal car crash in Florida by attempting to do an illegal U-turn.

"Those are three lives cut short that ended early because [of] this guy who couldn't read road signs, doesn't speak English. ... What are we going to do? Let Gavin Newsom play games? We had zero faith that he was going to follow through and do the right thing. So why would we not have leadership on the ground?" Collins told Blaze News regarding his reason for going to California.

"We believe in government that will not only hold people accountable, we will go to great measures to make sure that accountability happens," he continued.

Collins said the flight back to Florida with the suspect, Harjinder Singh, was "odd" and that he did not talk much other than to say he liked Chick-fil-A.

Collins said he has not been too surprised with anything relating to the duties of lieutenant governor. "I'm a fan of measuring twice, maybe thrice before you cut," he said. However, he has noted how much people "want on-the-ground leadership."

"Everywhere we go ... people just crave leadership that just cares about them," Collins continued. "It's been exciting to see that."

Reacting to Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk being assassinated by a far-left suspect last week, Collins said that "there's so much at stake" for the direction of the country in the aftermath of such a tragic event.

"[Kirk's] approach to civil discourse and discussion and just confronting people with love, with curiosity, and curiosity, and conversation was amazing. To see somebody who believed in our American ideas ... to that degree being taken is heartbreaking," Collins explained, adding his concern with how the left has responded with violence to people like Kirk.

With DeSantis being term-limited, Collins could jump into the governor's race and has not ruled it out. If he decides to run for the top position, he would have to go against Rep. Byron Donalds (R), who already has the endorsement of President Donald Trump.

