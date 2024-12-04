Police find allegedly naked man inside elementary school on Thanksgiving with sex toys and marijuana

A man was found naked inside of an elementary school with a stash of sex toys and marijuana on Thanksgiving day, according to Florida police.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department said officers were called to the Windmill Point Elementary School on a report about a possible burglary, but when they arrived, they found a nude man inside of a classroom at about 9:30 p.m.

Police said the man noticed their presence, quickly dressed, and tried to escape through the back of the school. He allegedly punched the deputy but was arrested after backup officers arrived.

An investigation led to the alleged discovery of a makeshift place to sleep at the school, clothing, sex toys, and women's underwear as well as marijuana. The man told police that he was homeless.

The man was identified as 34-year-old Joe Urias, who is employed as a teacher at Somerset College Prep, a different school also in Port St. Lucie.

Urias was booked on numerous charges, including lewd and lascivious behavior, burglary, possession of marijuana, and battery of a law enforcement officer. He was held on a $31,000 bond at the St. Lucie County jail.

Somerset College Prep officials issued a statement saying they were cooperating with police and were taking steps to "ensure that this individual does not return to our campus." They also referred to him as a "formerly" employed teacher and assured parents that they perform background checks on all teachers.

