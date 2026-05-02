Florida teens' stupid 'social media stunt' earns them fittings for snazzy jail attire

Two Florida 18-year-old males were arrested after taking part in what Ocala Police called a "social media stunt" last weekend.

And what did our heroes do, exactly?

'You know what they say: They don’t arrest the smart ones. Somebody needs to take a lawnmower and a leaf blower to those haircuts though, good Lord.'

Well, police said Janek Szkaradek drove a lawnmower through a Target store on SW College Road on Saturday while Luke Charske recorded the hijinks on video.

Szkaradek's questionable driving skills resulted in a damaged door at the store.

If that weren't enough, Szkaradek the previous night used a leaf blower inside a Culver’s restaurant on SW College Road, police said.

Law enforcement officials weren't amused.

"These actions endangered people and caused property damage," police said. "They are crimes, not harmless videos. Think before you record — it’s not worth an arrest and a criminal charge."

Police said Szkaradek was charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct for the incident at Culver’s and disorderly conduct for the incident at Target. Police said Charske was charged as a principal to disorderly conduct for the incident at Target.

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Many commenters under the Ocala Police Department's Facebook entry about the lads' bad behavior were at once merciless and hilarious:

"You know what they say: They don’t arrest the smart ones," one commenter wrote. "Somebody needs to take a lawnmower and a leaf blower to those haircuts though, good Lord."

"Beavis & Butthead 2026 Edition," another user reacted.

"I’m surprised natural selection didn’t take them with the mower," another user observed.

"They ought to make them take the mower and blower and do everyone’s yard work!" another commenter declared.

"Congrats boys — now you have something to put on your resume," another user quipped.

"I want to know the brand name of the leaf blower. Left out that important detail," another commenter noted. "Mine hardly moves the leaves off my patio ... inquiring minds want to know."

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