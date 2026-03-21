Video: Florida motorist decides to drive in reverse for a while — and then comes face-to-face with deputies

As you can see by the image next to the headline of this story, about a week ago, a vehicle was stopped at a red light on a busy Florida road — facing backward in the left-hand turn lane — and then seconds later proceeded to make the turn while continuing to drive in reverse.

Indeed, multiple callers reported the silver sedan driving in reverse eastbound on SR 100 on March 13, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said.

'I didn't think that I was that bad ... you know what I'm sayin' ... I wasn't even swerving or anything like that or driving fast ...'

The sheriff's office said its Time Crime Center tracked the vehicle to a Panda Express parking lot, and deputies stopped the vehicle near SR 100 and Airport Road after it had turned around and finally was facing in the correct direction.

The driver — William Murphy III, 47, of Palm Coast — said the car had a mechanical issue, and he “thought the best option” was to drive it backward to AutoZone, officials said.

"Except his mechanical issues evaporated when deputies got behind him ... or was it in front of him?" the sheriff's office quipped.

Let's jump into the play-by-play.

Deputy (on loudspeaker, following Murphy): "Pull over! Pull over right here! Stop!"



Deputy: "We got multiple people calling [about] you driving in reverse!"



Driver: "The car was stuck in reverse."

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Image source: Flagler County (Fla.) Sheriff's Office video screenshot

Driver (stuttering): "I didn't think that I was that bad ... you know what I'm saying ... I wasn't even swerving or anything like that or driving fast ..."



Deputy (interrupting): "You were driving backward on the road!"



Driver: "Yeah, it's the same thing as if you were ..."



Deputy (interrupting and chuckling): "No, it's not, dude!"

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Image source: Flagler County (Fla.) Sheriff's Office video screenshot

With that, the deputies put handcuffs on Murphy, and it's all over.

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Image source: Flagler County (Fla.) Sheriff's Office video screenshot

Deputies arrested Murphy for habitual driving while license suspended/revoked, officials said, adding that he had more than 10 prior convictions for driving while license suspended/revoked.

Murphy was transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, where he later was released on a $1,000 bond, officials said.

Below, you can watch video of the entire ordeal.

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So far more that 200 commenters have let their thoughts be known about the incident under the sheriff's office Facebook post, and amusement seems to be the prevailing emotion.

"I mean…old boy drove better than 90% [of the] drivers out here," one commenter opined.

"Florida Man never fails to amaze me," another user joked.

"But he was driving forward before he was pulled over, so his car was not stuck in reverse lol," another commenter added, stating the obvious.

"I mean, it honestly looks like he really is the World's Best Backward Drive[r]," another user noted.

"The cigarette at the end is the kicker…dude’s like, 'I know how this ends, lemme get a drag real quick,'" another commenter observed.

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