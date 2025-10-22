Thug on parole accused of breaking into woman's home, raping her at gunpoint, robbing her is quickly caught because he's dumb

Prosecutors said Lawrence Davison forced his way into a Chicago woman’s home in the 2800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Oct. 8, pointed a gun at her temple and mouth, threatened to kill her if she made any noise, and sexually assaulted her twice before running off with her belongings, CWB Chicago reported.

But Davison allegedly made a serious error.

Turns out that among the items the 36-year-old reportedly stole from the victim were her keys — and they had an Apple AirTag attached to them, police told the outlet.

And wouldn't you know the AirTag led them straight to Davison, who police said was walking on the South Side hours after the attack, CWB Chicago noted.

When officers stopped him in the 400 block of West 77th Street, they also found a black Ruger .22 handgun and the victim’s ID while searching his black bag for the AirTag, the outlet said, citing a police report.

Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune

Judge Luciano Panici Jr. ordered Davison detained on charges of home invasion while armed with a firearm, committing a sex offense during a home invasion, two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault while armed with a firearm, and being a felon in possession of a weapon, CWB Chicago reported.

More from the outlet:

At the time of the attack, Davison was on parole for another violent home invasion, according to state records.



In April 2015, he broke into a 40-year-old woman’s home in the 9500 block of South Wentworth Avenue and struck her in the head with a baseball bat after she caught him burglarizing the residence, a CPD report said.



He was sentenced to 10 years in prison for charges including home invasion causing great bodily harm and was paroled in November 2023 after serving about 85% of the term.

CWB Chicago said state officials revoked Davison’s parole following this latest arrest and returned him to prison to serve the rest of his 10-year sentence, which is scheduled to end in November 2026.

