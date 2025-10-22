Photo by Andrew Leyden/Getty Images
'Charges pending': Secret Service delivers update on White House car crash suspect
October 22, 2025
The suspect was taken to a local hospital for a 'mental health evaluation.'
New details emerged Wednesday morning after a driver crashed a vehicle into a Secret Service barricade close to the White House.
On Tuesday night, a driver drove his vehicle into a Secret Service gate on 17th and E St, NW in Washington, D.C., at approximately 10:37 p.m. local time, a United States Secret Service spokesperson told Blaze News.
'Charges for Unlawful Entry and Destruction of Government Property are currently pending.'
The suspect "was immediately arrested and transported to an area hospital for a mental health evaluation," the spokesman added in an update to Blaze News Wednesday morning.
The Secret Service spokesperson said that "charges for Unlawful Entry and Destruction of Government Property are currently pending."
"We appreciate the swift actions of our Uniformed Division officers and are grateful for the Metropolitan Police Department for their prompt response," the spokesperson concluded in the statement.
Blaze News contacted U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro's office for comment on the pending charges.
Cooper Williamson is a research assistant at Blaze Media and the profiles editor for Frontier magazine. He is a 2025 Publius Fellow with the Claremont Institute.
Cooper Williamson
