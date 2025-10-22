Suspect arrested after crashing vehicle into barricade near White House

Late Tuesday night, a suspect was arrested after allegedly crashing into a barricade outside a Secret Service facility in Washington, D.C.

According to NBC News, the suspect rammed into a Secret Service barricade on 17th and E St, NW, less than a mile away from the White House.

'The vehicle was assessed by Secret Service and the Metropolitan Police Department and deemed safe.'

The car reportedly crashed into the facility at 10:37 p.m. ET.

"At approximately 10:37 p.m., an individual drove a vehicle into the Secret Service vehicle gate located at 17th & E St, NW, in Washington, DC. The individual was arrested & the vehicle was assessed and deemed safe," the U.S. Secret Service Office of Communications said on X shortly after the incident.

The statement continued, "Our investigation into the cause of this collision is ongoing."

In a statement to Blaze News Wednesday morning, the USSS shared similar information: "On Tuesday, October 21, at approximately 10:37 p.m., an individual drove his vehicle into the Secret Service vehicle gate located at 17th and E St, NW, D.C. The individual was immediately arrested by U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division officers, and the vehicle was assessed by Secret Service and the Metropolitan Police Department and deemed safe. Additional information will be provided upon conclusion of the investigation."

The suspect's identity has not been released. Authorities have not publicly shared any cause of the crash or whether it was intentional.

