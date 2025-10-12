Thugs on parole, probation thrown behind bars after allegedly repeating same crimes that got them in trouble previously

A pair of males who had been on parole and probation are behind bars after allegedly committing the same crimes that got them in trouble with law enforcement previously.

First up is 21-year-old Anthony Cheeks, who was charged with robbing passengers on a Chicago train line — after he had completed parole for robbing a passenger on that same train line, CWB Chicago reported.

'You know, I shoot m***********s!'

The outlet said Cheeks was accused of robbing a 38-year-old man's backpack on a Red Line train Sept. 5.

Then, just six days later, Cheeks and accomplices approached a 47-year-old man aboard a Red Line train at the 47th Street station, CWB Chicago noted, citing prosecutors.

Cheeks allegedly demanded the victim’s bottle of Tito’s vodka, and when the victim refused, Cheeks allegedly put his hand in his pants to suggest he had a gun, the outlet said.

“You know, I shoot m***********s!” he allegedly warned before taking the vodka bottle and punching the victim in the face, chest, and head, CWB Chicago reported.

Transit video cameras recorded both incidents, and both victims identified Cheeks in a photo lineup, the outlet said.

As it happens, court records show Cheeks got a four-year prison sentence in 2024 for mugging a 66-year-old man the year prior — again, aboard a Red Line train — and Cheeks recently completed parole in that case, CWB Chicago said.

But Judge Antara Rivera ordered Cheeks detained on robbery and aggravated battery charges for last month's incidents, the outlet noted. Cook County Jail records indicate Cheeks was booked on Sept. 16, and he remained behind bars Friday on no bond; his next court date is listed in jail records as Tuesday.

RELATED: Panhandler pushes 82-year-old woman face-first to ground, breaking her knee, after she wouldn't give him money, officials say

Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune

Next up is 22-year-old Kyir Walker, who's accused of taking a phone at gunpoint and then transferring nearly $1,200 to himself — while on probation for stealing phones and transferring money to himself, CWB Chicago reported in a separate story.

Prosecutors said Walker and an accomplice took victims’ phones and banking apps to drain their accounts outside the Nike Store in the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue in 2024, the outlet said.

In one case, a 20-year-old lost $500 through his Chase app, CWB Chicago reported, adding that in another case, a 37-year-old lost $2,000 through Bank of America after Walker allegedly grabbed the victim's phone under the pretense of a donation request. That victim later received taunting text messages from the offenders, prosecutors said, according to the outlet.

Both victims identified Walker in photo lineups, CWB Chicago said, and officers took Walker into custody last year after recognizing him while working a Cubs game.

Judge Shelley Sutker-Dermer last November sentenced Walker to a two-year “second chance probation” after he pleaded guilty to two counts of theft from person, the outlet said, adding that Walker was required to complete 40 hours of community service and earn his GED; if successful, his convictions would be wiped from his record.

But prosecutors said Walker around 4 a.m. May 11 of this year approached a 23-year-old man from Crown Point, Indiana, in the 600 block of North Clark and allegedly displayed a gun, ordered the victim to unlock his phone, and used it to Zelle $1,190 to an account identified as “BBOYS," CWB Chicago said.

Once again, the victim later picked Walker out of a photo lineup, the outlet said, citing police reports. Officers took Walker into custody near Wrigley Field on the evening of Oct. 2 when they recognized that he was wanted in connection with the May armed robbery, CWB Chicago added. Judge John Hock ordered Walker detained on Oct. 3.

Walker remained Friday in Cook County on no bond; his next court date is Oct. 17, jail records indicate.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!