Florida tells DOJ election monitors to pound sand

Florida issued a reminder to the Department of Justice that federal election monitors are not allowed inside the state's polling places after the Civil Rights Division announced agents will be in 27 states to ensure "compliance with federal voting rights laws."

"The Justice Department enforces federal voting rights laws that protect the rights of all eligible citizens to access the ballot. The department regularly deploys its staff to monitor for compliance with federal civil rights laws in elections in communities all across the country," the DOJ said in a press release on Friday.

Florida will be sending its own election monitors to polling locations next Tuesday to ensure election laws are being followed.

"The Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division will coordinate the effort. Monitors will include personnel from the Civil Rights Division, other department divisions, U.S. Attorney’s Offices and federal observers from the Office of Personnel Management. Throughout Election Day, division personnel will maintain contact with state and local election officials," the DOJ said.

Alongside Florida, the DOJ is sending monitors to states such as Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, and North Carolina.

Shortly after the DOJ's announcement, the Florida Department of State posted the letter the agency sent to the federal government.

"As a reminder, Department of Justice monitors are not permitted inside a polling place under Florida law. Section 102.031(3)(a) of the Florida Statues lists the people who 'may enter any polling room or polling place.' Department of Justice personnel are not included on the list," Secretary of State Cord Byrd wrote.

"Even if they could qualify as 'law enforcement' under section 102.031(3)(a)6 of the Florida Statues, absent some evidence concerning the need for federal intrusion, or some federal statute that preempts federal law, the presence of federal law enforcement inside polling places would be counterproductive and could potentially undermine confidence in the election," Byrd continued.

