Florida thug on parole allegedly pummels elderly man in random attack — and then targets victim's small dog

A Florida male on parole allegedly pummeled an elderly man in a random attack Sunday evening — and then hurled the 72-year-old victim's small dog by the leash into a bush.

The attack took place just before 7:50 p.m. near the oceanfront of Pompano Beach, and the Broward Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Anthony Tramaine Harris, 35, of Fort Lauderdale, WPLG-TV reported.

'If you’re not carrying a firearm and know how to use it, then I hope you’re still alive when BSO gets there. Good luck.'

Deputies said Harris — who was on parole for an out-of-state burglary — approached the man, who was walking his dog, and asked him, “What’s your name?” the station said.

When the victim refused to divulge it, deputies told WPLG that “Harris grabbed him, threw him to the ground, and then proceeded to punch him in the back of the head three times,” which left the victim with multiple scrapes.

The station, citing an arrest report, indicated that surveillance video shows Harris grabbing the small dog by the leash and throwing it into a bush, “which could have injured the dog.”

Deputies added to WPLG that jail records indicate that Harris was given an $11,000 bond on charges of battery on a person 65 or older, animal cruelty, and resisting arrest. The station added that Harris will remain behind bars for violating the conditions of his parole.

How are people reacting?

A number of commenters under WPLG's story about the incident made their viewpoints known:

"If you’re not carrying a firearm and know how to use it, then I hope you’re still alive when BSO gets there," one commenter wrote. "Good luck."

"Why do I 'carry' and go to the range regularly?" another user asked. "See the story above!!!"

"Good work. Now he can have his parole withdrawn and sent out to state to serve a long sentence," another commenter suggested before adding, "Hey crim, try that on moi, might end a little different."

