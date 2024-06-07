Florida woman called 911 in an attempt to notify police she was 'legally' stealing a Toyota Corolla, but they arrested her anyway

Florida police said a woman called them while she was stealing a car from a dealership in an attempt to "legally" take the car, but the weird trick didn't work, and now she's behind bars.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office posted video on Facebook from the responding officer's body camera of the bizarre incident.

'Ya'll gotta make a report! I'm reporting this!'

Public information officer Julie Martin said 37-year-old Christy Lee Turman called police to notify them that she was stealing a car from the parking lot of a Tampa dealership in order to make the transaction legal.

The video included audio from Turman's call to police.

"Because I'm trying to steal a car that's not legally mine!" she yells emphatically. "So ya'll gotta make a report! I'm reporting this!"

Police said that when they arrived at the dealership, they saw Turman exiting from the driver's side of the Toyota Corolla. The video appears to show her complying with police while holding her phone.

Martin said that Turman told police she was being trained in a game of Black Ops to steal a car.

Police arrested the woman and charged her with trespassing. Records indicate she was booked on Friday at 1:18 a.m.

Martin noted that Turman had numerous previous charges, including petty theft, robbery, and aggravated battery.

Records from the Lee County Sheriff's Department online showed that Turman was still in custody as of Thursday. She had a bail of $5,000. Police also identified her as "transient."

Turman had been previously arrested for disorderly conduct in 2015, according to those same records.

The state of Florida has shown the greatest drop in property crime among all 50 states of the union from 1991 until 2022, with a drop of 78.7%. Florida is also first in the drop of violent crime in the same period, with a decrease of 78.1%, according to crime data from the FBI.

