Florida woman poses as ICE agent to kidnap ex-boyfriend's wife, says victim must 'suffer consequences of husband's actions'

A Florida woman was caught impersonating a federal immigration officer in an attempt to kidnap her ex-boyfriend's wife, according to police.

Police arrested 52-year-old Latrance Battle on charges of robbery by sudden snatching, kidnapping, and impersonating a law enforcement officer.

The alleged victim was 'in fear' because she is in the process of becoming a legal United States resident.

According to Law & Crime, the alleged victim told investigators that the incident began while she was at her job at the Days Inn in Panama City, Florida.

On April 10, the alleged victim said she was confronted by a woman who was reportedly wearing a white face mask, sunglasses, a black jacket, pants, a hat, and an ICE shirt.

The affidavit said the woman — later identified as Battle — held a business card that read “Sheriff’s Office.” Battle was holding a walkie-talkie that she used for fake conversations with other agents, according to court documents.

Police believe Battle was impersonating an agent with Immigration and Customs Enforcement in order to kidnap the alleged victim, who was allegedly the wife of Battle's ex-boyfriend.

The Bay County Sheriff's Office said in a statement, "Latrance instructed the victim that she had to go with her. Due to being in fear, the victim got in the vehicle and went willingly with Latrance."

While driving in a car, Battle "forcefully snatched" the alleged victim's phone as she was attempting to contact her lawyer and husband, according to court documents.

Battle allegedly told her ex-boyfriend's wife that she was being taken to a sheriff's office and that she could have a phone call once they arrived at the sheriff's office.

Court documents revealed that Battle "kept talking bad about [the victim’s] husband and how [the victim] now has to suffer the consequences of her husband’s actions."

Battle allegedly drove the pair to the Bridge Plaza apartment complex in Panama City Beach, Florida.

According to the affidavit, Battle allegedly “instructed [the victim] to get out of the car and go to room 108."

While Battle was reportedly distracted, the alleged victim took the opportunity to flee her captor and pleaded for help from a man nearby.

The man purportedly allowed the alleged victim to stay inside his apartment until police arrived at the crime scene.

While she waited for law enforcement, the alleged victim called her husband, and he noted that the would-be ICE agent "sounded like his ex-girlfriend."

Deputies with the Bay County Sheriff's Office found the alleged victim “shaking" with apparent fear in the apartment, according to a probable cause arrest.

Law enforcement said Battle was attempting to flee to Alabama, but officers apprehended her before she crossed state lines. Police bodycam video shows Battle initially not cooperating with deputies as she refused to open her car door when instructed by officers.

The husband had an injunction against Battle “for issues they have had in the past,” according to the affidavit. In one incident roughly two years ago, Battle "showed up to his place of business and attacked him."

An ICE spokesperson told Newsweek, "U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers and agents are highly trained and dedicated professionals who are sworn to uphold the law, protect the American people, and support U.S. national security interests."

"ICE strongly condemns the impersonation of its officers or agents," the spokesperson added. "This action is not only dangerous, but illegal. Imposters can be arrested for and charged with a criminal offense both at the state and federal level (under 18 USC 912)."

