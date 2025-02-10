Former Democratic fundraiser alleges Biden's unelected and felonious son 'commandeered' the country

A Democratic insider who soured on the party following its humiliating defeat in November has gone on a media tour airing her former compatriots' dirty laundry.

Lindy Li, a former Democratic strategist and fundraiser who served as a surrogate for failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris and worked for the 2020 Biden campaign, told the eponymous host of the "Shawn Ryan Show" podcast in the episode that aired on Feb. 6 that in the wake of his disastrous June debate with President Donald Trump, Joe Biden's role leading the nation was largely usurped by his felonious and unelected son.

Li, who detailed her personal observations of Biden's accelerated cognitive decline and apparent inability "to formulate thoughts," told Ryan that the former Democratic president was neither running the show nor accessible over the past four years.

"You had dozens of top donors, dozens of top supporters who are writing into the Oval Office saying, 'What the f*** is happening? Why are we being completely ignored?' People who are still angry to this day that they were ignored by the Biden White House because the president wasn't there," said Li.

'You had a former cocaine addict sitting in on the most sensitive meetings.'

Li, who has struggled with facts before, suggested further that when it came to the White House social calendar, "You had a bunch of 20-, 30-year-old staffers running the show" — Gen-Z and Millennial staffers who were "basically nerds ... reliving their high school days by living out their fantasies in the most powerful residence in the world."

While the White House social list was allegedly controlled by aspiring socialites, Li suggested that Hunter Biden, Jill Biden, and a handful of other unelected senior advisers were effectively serving as a combined shadow president.

"After the debate, Hunter basically commandeered the White House," said Li. "He sat in on all the White House top-level meetings. You had a former cocaine addict sitting in on the most sensitive meetings of the most consequential and important government in world history."

"Without security clearance, mind you," added Li. "So Hunter basically battened down the hatches after the debate to make sure that his father would only receive intel that he preapproved."

NBC News reported in July that Hunter Biden, freshly convicted of felony gun charges, joined meetings with his father and his top aides in the wake of the CNN debate in Atlanta. Sources familiar with the matter told NBC News that it was unusual for Hunter Biden to be involved in such meetings and indicated that the president's aides were "struck" by the felon's presence in their discussions.

When pressed for comment, former White House spokesman Andrew Bates said at the time that "Hunter came back with the president from their family weekend at Camp David and went with the president straight into speech prep."

President Donald Trump — who rescinded Biden's security clearance on Friday — told Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck in October that he suspected Joe Biden was effectively little more than a figurehead for a "committee" of unnamed bureaucrats.

"I think it's actually a committee of people, and they might not even know who the committee is. They may not even know themselves," Trump said, indicating a siloed and stratified shadow governance structure. "It's a group of people that are in different levels of D.C., and they surround a man that was not the most capable person. By the way, never was, but certainly not anymore."

