Trump revokes Biden's security clearance: 'JOE, YOU'RE FIRED'

President Donald Trump cited the "poor memory" issues suffered by former President Joe Biden when he said Friday that Biden's security clearance had been immediately revoked.

Trump made the announcement via Truth Social, where he cited the previous order from Biden revoking Trump's access to details on national security.

'Biden suffers from "poor memory" and, even in his "prime," could not be trusted with sensitive information.'

"There is no need for Joe Biden to continue receiving access to classified information. Therefore, we are immediately revoking Joe Biden’s Security Clearances, and stopping his daily Intelligence Briefings," wrote the president.

Trump said that the decision was made based on the assessment of the former president in the Hur report in 2024. It concluded that Biden was a "well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory" and cited several examples of important information that he could not recall.

"He set this precedent in 2021, when he instructed the Intelligence Community (IC) to stop the 45th President of the United States (ME!) from accessing details on National Security, a courtesy provided to former Presidents," he continued. "The Hur Report revealed that Biden suffers from 'poor memory' and, even in his 'prime,' could not be trusted with sensitive information."

Some on the left criticized Trump over the decision.

"Trump says he’s revoking Biden’s security clearance. Can MAGA please tell us how this lowers the price of eggs? Or gas? Or housing? Or literally anything?" replied left-wing TikTok activist Harry Sisson.

Some pointed out that traditionally presidents were given intelligence briefings only rarely by virtue of their office and that Biden had not been receiving the briefings prior to Trump's order.

"I will always protect our National Security — JOE, YOU’RE FIRED. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump concluded.

